I-90 near Deer Lodge closed due to early-morning chase

DEER LODGE — A 35-year-old man believed to be a Montana resident fired shots at Gallatin County police officers just before 3 a.m. Thursday. The incident resulted in a chase that involved the Montana Highway Patrol, police officers from Granite County, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow, and Powell County, and SWAT teams from Butte and Missoula.

During the chase, eastbound and westbound traffic on I-90 between mile-markers 162 and 175 near Deer Lodge was halted.

The Montana Highway Patrol referred questions to local authorities.

According to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles, the area was secured for the safety of the public.

Spike strips were effectively used. The suspect was able to drive for just 15 more miles until he had to pull over.

Once pulled over, members of the Butte and Missoula SWAT teams began negotiations with the suspect, who surrendered at about 7:30 a.m. and is in custody at the Powell County jail.

“Fortunately no one was hurt and it resulted in a good resolution,” said Roselles.

This story will be updated.

