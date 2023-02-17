Jurors in a Butte rape trial deliberated for more than 12 hours over two days but could not reach a verdict, leading District Judge Kurt Krueger to declare a mistrial late Friday afternoon.

It means neither a conviction nor acquittal for 23-year-old Tracer Lee Croy on a charge of sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a maximum 20-year sentence in this case.

The state can decide to dismiss or retry the case and lead prosecutor Kelli Fivey told The Montana Standard outside the courtroom Friday that she will retry it.

Croy’s defense attorney, Ashley Whipple, said she had to limit any comments because there had been no outright decision. She did say the jury was hung at 10 to two.

“At present we do not know whether the jury was 10-2 to acquit my client or 10-2 to convict my client,” she told The Standard. “Either way, if the state of Montana chooses to retry this case, we are more than happy to show up once again with an even stronger defense on Tracer’s behalf.”

Prosecutors say Croy raped a young woman after a small party at his house in September 2018. He says he did not have sex with the woman and pleaded not guilty. They were both 19 at the time.

The trial started Monday and the jury began deliberations at 2 p.m. Thursday after prosecutors and Whipple gave closing arguments. They broke for the night at 7 p.m. and reconvened at 9 a.m. Friday.

They were obviously still deadlocked at 1:30 p.m. Friday because Krueger brought them back into court and instructed them to keep deliberating in hopes of reaching a verdict.

But three hours later, he declared a mistrial and dismissed the panel of seven women and five men.

“I’d like to thank you for your attention this entire week,” Krueger told them. “This has been a very difficult task and you have been very diligent in your service.”

Although there was no verdict one way or the other, Croy hugged Whipple and family members in relief before leaving the courtroom.

The alleged victim said she had been drinking some that night but was still alert until she drank from a beer Croy had pushed on her. She said she immediately felt “really messed up,” laid down on Croy’s bed and couldn’t move while he was having sex without her consent.

She said she was eventually able to call for her friend in the next room, got dressed with her help, punched Croy in the face, and the two left and drove home to Deer Lodge. Croy confirmed that she punched him but said he didn’t know why. They were both 19 at the time.

The Montana Standard is not naming the alleged victim to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

Croy took the stand in his own defense Thursday and reiterated what he had told police several times — that he had blacked out that night but did not have sex with the woman.

But in an initial interview, he also told a detective he was “60 percent sure I didn’t have sex with her but I blacked out, too.” He said in court Thursday that when someone asks you the same question “over and over and over and over again,” you start second-guessing yourself.

Scientists at the Montana State Crime Lab testified this week that semen found on the inside of the woman’s underwear contained DNA that matched Croy. When a prosecutor asked him to explain that Thursday, he said he couldn’t.

Whipple said the victim gave conflicting statements about what happened, declined a cervical exam at the hospital after the alleged assault, and said she was simply not credible.

She also said the police investigation was shoddy and discounted the DNA results, citing an outside analyst’s opinion that records and notes from the lab cast on the findings.

Defendants do not have to testify on their own behalf and jurors are instructed to infer nothing against them if they don’t. But Croy did take the stand and fielded questions from Whipple and prosecutors for more than an hour Thursday.

When that was over, he returned to the defense table, leaned on it with both hands and cried softly as Whipple consoled him.