Hundreds sign up for Wednesday's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Butte; 2 more deaths reported

The Health Department reported on Tuesday two additional COVID-19-related fatalities.

One fatality is associated with The Springs at Butte assisted living facility, while the other fatality is associated with the community at large. With the most recent deaths, Butte-Silver Bow has seen 64 fatalities overall, related to COVID-19.

Also on Tuesday, the Health Department issued its weekly data report. As of Sunday, Jan. 17, the department was reporting 3,288 positive cases in the county, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 3,096 have recovered, and 128 cases remain active.

For the week of Jan. 9-15, the Health Department reports 93 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 34 cases from the previous week of Jan. 2-8, when 127 new cases were reported.

Daily average cases for the week of Jan. 9-15 was 13, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 19. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Jan. 9-15 was 38, down from 55 per 100,000 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.

For the 93 newly confirmed cases during the week, 275 close contacts were identified. For each confirmed case, an average of three close contacts exist.