Hundreds sign up for Wednesday's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Butte; 2 more deaths reported

Hundreds of people 80 and older have signed up for a Phase 1B COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Butte Civic Center.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Health Department phone lines were overwhelmed over the long weekend with calls coming from people wanting to register for the clinic and future clinics, and others leaving voicemails for more information. Sullivan said the department dedicated personnel over the weekend to man the department’s call center to continue to take calls from the public to register for the Jan. 20 clinic and clinics slated for the weeks ahead.
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, in regard to those seeking the vaccine,” Sullivan said.
Future clinics are planned weekly on Wednesdays at the Civic Center. Future events will be held based on the availability of the vaccine.
Sullivan said both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the clinics. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will receive their second shot three weeks after the first, while those receiving the Moderna vaccine will receive their booster four weeks after the first. Those receiving the vaccine Wednesday will receive further instruction about their second shot.
The clinics are put on by the Unified Health Command, comprised of representatives from the Health Department, St. James Healthcare, Southwest Montana Community Health Center and the North American Indian Alliance. The committee meets twice weekly and is focused on Phase 1B on the vaccine rollout.
The Health Department reported on Tuesday two additional COVID-19-related fatalities.
One fatality is associated with The Springs at Butte assisted living facility, while the other fatality is associated with the community at large. With the most recent deaths, Butte-Silver Bow has seen 64 fatalities overall, related to COVID-19.
Also on Tuesday, the Health Department issued its weekly data report. As of Sunday, Jan. 17, the department was reporting 3,288 positive cases in the county, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 3,096 have recovered, and 128 cases remain active.
For the week of Jan. 9-15, the Health Department reports 93 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 34 cases from the previous week of Jan. 2-8, when 127 new cases were reported.
Daily average cases for the week of Jan. 9-15 was 13, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 19. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Jan. 9-15 was 38, down from 55 per 100,000 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.
For the 93 newly confirmed cases during the week, 275 close contacts were identified. For each confirmed case, an average of three close contacts exist.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period — went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 11.3% in the time period of Jan. 7-13, down from 12% during the previous time period. Sullivan said the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services strives for positivity rates below 10 percent, and preferably below 5%.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to be detected in Butte-Silver Bow’s wastewater at Metro Sewer. The county has retained a Massachusetts-based company, Biobot, to analyze samples taken by county crews at the Metro Sewer site. The most recent sample, taken Jan. 12, had a virus concentration higher than 60% of the samples taken nationally by Biobot.
Despite Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently rescinding statewide COVID-19 restrictions, with the exception of a continuing statewide mandate regarding face coverings, Sullivan said the Dec. 22 rule authorized by the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health continues restrictions locally. Those restrictions include 10 p.m. closure times for establishments serving alcohol; 50% capacity at restaurants, bars, taverns, distilleries and breweries; and Health Department approval of any gathering with more than 25 people. The face covering mandate also continues in Butte-Silver Bow.