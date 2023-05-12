A man found what Butte police believe to be a human jawbone at around 4 p.m. Wednesday in an alley in the 800 block of West Quartz Street.

“We do believe the bone is human, but that will have to be confirmed at the Montana State Crime Lab,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

Butte police received a call from the unidentified man reporting what he found, and officers went to the site. According to Lester, trained searched dogs from Helena and Bozeman were brought to the scene Wednesday and Thursday for a search, with nothing else located.

The bone will be sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for complete analysis.

“We will have more information after the full anthropological and forensic analysis at the lab,” said Sheriff Lester

Additional details will be released as they come available. Anyone who believes they may have information regarding this case is asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.