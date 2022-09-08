Human excrement and other problems cited in Uptown Butte parking garage

An attorney who works in Butte says human feces and urine, discarded needles, trash and sleeping or passed-out people have turned the Uptown parking garage into a hazardous health concern and “blight on the city.”

“The municipal parking structure on West Park Street indeed needs some serious attention before someone becomes sick and/or injured by the physical conditions that appear to be currently unabated and/or tolerated here,” James Dolan wrote in a letter to Butte-Silver Bow commissioners.

Dolan followed his letter by speaking directly to commissioners at Wednesday night’s council meeting, saying he lives in Anaconda but works in Butte and is very concerned about the parking garage. He is a former city attorney for Dillon and now works at the public defender office directly east of the garage in Butte.

“I’m here because I really do care about this issue and there are too many good people in Butte,” Dolan told commissioners. “I’m not a resident but I work here and I really do care about what’s going on.”

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said he and several department heads, including those for Government Buildings, Community Development, Community Enrichment and Public Works, met last week to discuss and address the matter.

“I know the Parks Department already had — they were down there power washing the area because we have issues with people using that as their bathroom on the outside, (and) inside,” Gallagher told commissioners. “There are things that are unsavory that happen in that parking garage.”

He said he’s talked with the Sheriff’s Department about patrolling the garage more often and he and his staff are looking at security options, among other measures.

“So that has already got our attention,” he said. “I appreciate the communication (letter) by Mr. Dolan and we are addressing those issues.”

John Schlichenmayer, one of many residents who has called repeatedly for enforcement of county public nuisance and dangerous building ordinances, backed Dolan’s claims and said the problems at the garage are not new.

“It needs to be abated,” he told commissioners.

Construction of the parking garage was funded with bonds financed through tax dollars from the Uptown tax-increment district and it opened in early 2018.

A need for one had been discussed for years before the county agreed to build one, in large part as part of a package to keep NorthWestern Energy’s Montana headquarters in Butte. The company offered its employees incentives to lease some of the 250 spaces.

People can pay hourly rates to park there or lease a space for $40 a month. Dolan said that equates to $480 a year but the tab comes with problems and incidents that have become more evident in the last two months.

He listed 12 of them in his letter, including a “pervasive smell” of urine and vomit around the bus stop area, entry doors and stairwells, and an elevator “that appears to have been converted into a public toilet” because urine and human feces are often on the floor.

Other problems he listed include:

• Human defecation and discarded clothing within stairwells.

• Smashed and broken bottles throughout the garage.

• Trash and broken bottles strewn throughout.

• Debris such as discarded carpeting and abandoned car tires in and around the garage on numerous occasions.

• Observing several suspected drug sales occurring while people arrive for work.

Dolan said the conditions “pose a significant exposure risk to the public to communicable diseases and blood-borne pathogens, not to mention potential exposure to controlled substances,” Dolan wrote in his letter.

He suggested a daytime parking attendant and motion-sensitive lighting as possible steps that could help.

“In short, while Butte has always enjoyed and justifiably been proud of a certain grittiness and tenacity, the current condition of this municipal parking structure reflects poorly upon the potential for Butte, America,” he wrote.

Like Gallagher, Commissioner Jim Fisher thanked Dolan for bringing attention to the matter and said the county should consider security services or other moves to correct it.