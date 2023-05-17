Two men accused in the shooting death of a homeowner during a botched bounty hunt in Butte will be tried together on charges of deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary.

After several, separate trial dates for Nicholas John Jaeger and bondsman Jay Steven Hubber were postponed, prosecutors asked District Judge Robert Whelan last month to consolidate the cases before one jury.

Palmer Hoovestal, an attorney for Hubber, agreed to the request but wanted a May 1 trial date for his client postponed until the fall. Jaeger’s attorney, David Maldonado, agreed to combined trials at first, then objected, then recently agreed again.

“Defendant apologizes for the confusion in his position on the consolidation,” Maldonado wrote in a recent motion, saying Jaeger “now stipulates and agrees to the consolidation of the cases.”

After a status hearing Tuesday with prosecutors and attorneys, Whelan consolidated the cases and set the jury trial for Monday, Oct. 2. It is expected to last eight days or longer.

Jaeger was set for trial on April 10 but it was postponed indefinitely when Maldonado broke his leg and sustained other serious leg injuries the previous Friday.

Prosecutors said consolidating the cases would save time and resources and prevent the victim’s family from having to endure two nearly identical trials. They also cited another reason:

“If these matters proceed separately, it could be extremely difficult to pick a jury for the second defendant’s trial due to the media attention,” Prosecutor Kelli Fivey said in a motion. “Consolidating these matters ensures that both defendants obtain a fair … and impartial jury prior to media publication at trial.”

Prosecutors say on Dec. 21, 2021, Hubber and Jaeger barged into William Harris’ house in the 800 block of Main Street in Butte looking for bail-jumper David Sandoval. There were several other people in the house, too.

Hubber tased the bail jumper and during a struggle, Jaeger took a gun from Hubber and shot Harris, prosecutors allege. Harris, 42, was dead when police arrived. Jaeger, a convicted felon, had joined Hubber to assist in the bounty hunt.

Jaeger and Hubber, both 33 at the time, were each charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary and have pleaded not guilty.

Hubber already tried to get the aggravated burglary charge dismissed, saying he was legally authorized as a bondsman to enter the house looking for a fugitive. Judge Whelan rejected that claim.

Jaeger has said in court motions that he acted with justifiable force to protect himself and others in a “trap house operated by William Harris where known fugitives, renegades and outlaws routinely gather.”

Prosecutors say as many as 30 witnesses could be called and up to 70 pieces of evidence utilized during the trial.