Hubber faces new charges tied to homicide a year ago

Jay Hubber

Jay Steven Hubber appeared in District Court in Butte Wednesday afternoon to face charges of tampering with evidence and attempting to tamper with evidence. He was previously charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary after a botched bounty hunt. 

 DUNCAN ADAMS, The Montana Standard

One year ago, Jay Steven Hubber made an initial appearance in District Court in Butte to face felony charges of deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary.

He and Nicholas John Jaeger were charged in the shooting death of a Butte resident during a botched bounty hunt initiated by Hubber, a bondsman, on Dec. 19, 2021.

On Wednesday, Hubber returned to court to face four new felony charges: two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Hubber, who appeared in court wearing a blue suit, pleaded not guilty to the new charges. He remains free on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecutors alleged that Hubber, in the wake of the shooting, tried to talk acquaintances into planting a pair of scissors near the scene and, separately, to hit him in the head with a pipe so he could claim he suffered head injuries and mislead investigators.

Jaeger had told police after the shooting that the victim might have had a pair of scissors in one hand.

In addition, prosecutors alleged Hubber had an acquaintance alter bond documentation being presented to the Montana Auditor's Office. 

According to the charges filed Wednesday, no one agreed to help Hubber plant or fabricate evidence, court documents show.

On the night of the shooting, Hubber and Jaeger, both 32 at the time, allegedly barged into the South Main Street house of 42-year-old William Harris. Authorities allege that Hubber, assisted by Jaeger, was trying to apprehend David Sandoval for jumping bail.

Court records show that Sandoval was tased and was wrestling with Hubber when Jaeger allegedly grabbed a gun from Hubber and fatally shot Harris as he appeared poised to intervene.

Hubber posted a $250,000 bond and was released. Jaeger remains jailed with bail set at $100,000. Sandoval, arrested for outstanding bench warrants and contempt complaints, also remains jailed, with bail set at $35,000.

Records show Hubber has been associated with Alibi Bail Bonds in Butte. Jaeger reportedly owed money for a bond and agreed to help with trying to nab Sandoval in exchange for his debt being reduced, court filings show.   

