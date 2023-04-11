Butte-Silver Bow firefighters took on a lighter assignment Tuesday by hanging new banners on the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives building on West Quartz Street. The old banners had been faded by years of sun and snow but lasted 13 years, said Archives Director Aubrey Japp. Firefighters are pictured here taking an old banner down. A new one is seen to the left. The new ones say "Education," "Accessible," "Culture" and "Community."