How Mike Mansfield saved Joe Biden’s political career

On November 7, 1972, 29-year old Joseph R. Biden won election to the United States Senate in Delaware. His victory margin against the Republican incumbent was less than 3,200 votes.

A few days before Christmas, and just after Biden turned 30, his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed in an automobile accident. Biden’s sons, aged three and four, were seriously injured in the accident but survived after lengthy hospital stays. They had all been Christmas shopping while Biden was in Washington, D.C. assembling his Senate staff.

Biden got news of the accident in a telephone call and, as he has said, “my whole world was altered forever.” Among his first thoughts was to abandon his budding political career in order to tend to his sons. “I told the Senate majority leader, Mike Mansfield, that I was not going to be a senator,” Biden wrote in his 2007 memoir. He told Mansfield that he could not “be the father I wanted to be” and also juggle the demands of the Senate.