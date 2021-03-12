House Rep. Frazer to hold town hall in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Montana House District 78 Rep. Greg Frazer, R-Deer Lodge, will hold a town hall meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the Powell County Community Center, 416 Cottonwood Ave. in Deer Lodge.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Frazer will talk at the community get-together about his voting record, projects and mentorships, as well as other issues of concern to his constituents.
Updated to show change in venue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.