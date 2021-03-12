House Rep. Frazer to hold town hall in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Montana House District 78 Rep. Greg Frazer, R-Deer Lodge, will hold a town hall meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the Powell County Community Center, 416 Cottonwood Ave. in Deer Lodge.

Frazer will talk at the community get-together about his voting record, projects and mentorships, as well as other issues of concern to his constituents.