House Rep. Frazer to hold town hall in Deer Lodge
House Rep. Frazer to hold town hall in Deer Lodge

Rep. Gregory Frazer, R-Deer Lodge

Frazer

 Photo Courtesy of the Montana Legislature

DEER LODGE — Montana House District 78 Rep. Greg Frazer, R-Deer Lodge, will hold a town hall meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the Powell County Community Center, 416 Cottonwood Ave. in Deer Lodge.

Frazer will talk at the community get-together about his voting record, projects and mentorships, as well as other issues of concern to his constituents.

Updated to show change in venue.

