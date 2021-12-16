 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

House fire stuns family on Placer Street in Butte

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

A father returned home with his children and discovered heavy smoke emerging Thursday afternoon from their small home on Placer Street in Butte.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department battles a blaze at a home on Placer Street in Butte. The occupants of the rental home were outside of the home when the fire started. Their dogs are safe but a friend said the family had lizards that were not evacuated. 

The time was about 2:45 p.m. Some 90 minutes later the father and two girls stood on a nearby sidewalk, shivering from the cold and quietly weeping as they watched firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department battle the blaze.

Brown smoke billowed vigorously from the house at 724 Placer.

House fire on Placer Street in Butte

Firefighter Jerry Ellison climbs onto the roof of a burning home at 724 Placer St. in Butte. The rental home caught fire Thursday afternoon and three children, one adult and two dogs were able to escape the blaze without injury. A friend of the family watching the fire said they also own lizards that they could not evacuate.

Kelly Lee, fire marshal and assistant chief for the fire department, was at the scene Thursday afternoon. He said it was too soon to try to determine a possible cause for the fire.

Meanwhile, Abigail Navarro of Colorado Street respectfully offered assistance to the father, telling him she had extra household goods that could help the family start over. She provided him her contact information.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: House fire on Placer Street in Butte

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News