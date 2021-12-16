House fire stuns family on Placer Street in Butte

A father returned home with his children and discovered heavy smoke emerging Thursday afternoon from their small home on Placer Street in Butte.

The time was about 2:45 p.m. Some 90 minutes later the father and two girls stood on a nearby sidewalk, shivering from the cold and quietly weeping as they watched firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department battle the blaze.

Brown smoke billowed vigorously from the house at 724 Placer.

Kelly Lee, fire marshal and assistant chief for the fire department, was at the scene Thursday afternoon. He said it was too soon to try to determine a possible cause for the fire.

Meanwhile, Abigail Navarro of Colorado Street respectfully offered assistance to the father, telling him she had extra household goods that could help the family start over. She provided him her contact information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0