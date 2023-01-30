editor's pick alert top story House fire on West Granite Street Standard staff Jan 30, 2023 49 min ago 0 × Video: Fire at house on West Granite Street; reportedly no injuries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Firefighters responded to a house fire on West Granite Street around 10 a.m. Monday morning when temperatures were still well below zero. Two neighbors said nobody was injured. Firefighters responded to a house fire on West Granite Street around 10 a.m. Monday morning when temperatures were still well below zero. Two neighbors said nobody was injured. Matthew Kiewiet, The Montana Standard 0 Comments Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 2 Tags Fire House Fire Firefighters Fire Department Granite Street Butte Mt Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Fire Monday morning on West Granite Street Video: Fire at house on West Granite Street; reportedly no injuries Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video DOJ takes down major ransomware group House fire on West Granite Street House fire on West Granite Street Behind the scenes at Groundhog Day | Across the Sky podcast Behind the scenes at Groundhog Day | Across the Sky podcast Police brutality: Councilwoman questions death of Tyre Nichols Police brutality: Councilwoman questions death of Tyre Nichols