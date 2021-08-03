Hot topic: Council asked to shorten Butte's Fourth of July fireworks 'season'

A new Butte resident wants commissioners to consider shortening the days-long span around the Fourth of July when people can legally set off fireworks, saying the prolonged noise and smoke “is what it must feel like to be in a war.”
But even though council leaders and Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher say they’re ready to listen to Angela Helvey and anyone else who wants to weigh in — pro, con or indifferent — she says she’s afraid to appear before commissioners in person.
She said she’s received so many negative emails in response to fireworks concerns she raised in a recent letter in The Montana Standard, “I fear for my life trying to establish a work committee on this problem with your council.”
Helvey, a former teacher who moved to Butte in February, raised that concern in a letter to commissioners and again with The Montana Standard on Monday.
Several people posted terse online responses to her missive in the Standard, one calling her a “Karen,” a few telling her to leave and others saying she faced a lost cause given Butte’s longtime love affair with fireworks mayhem around July 4.
Helvey also listed her email in that letter and said she’s received so much hate email in response, she genuinely fears appearing before council. She said Donald Trump’s rhetoric has led to more violence and thinks many opposed to fireworks changes are “patriots.”
“I just feel like if they know who I am, I would feel like I wouldn’t be able to go home from that (council) meeting — they would pursue me or something if they got wind of the whole discussion,” Helvey said Monday.
But Helvey says many share her concerns and she shared emails from supporters. She wants commissioners to form a committee to explore changes to an ordinance allowing fireworks to be sold and set off in Butte from June 24 to July 5 and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.
The Standard has received other letters on the issue recently, including one from a longtime resident who also supports limits and one who said Butte was a patriotic place that loves a parade and fireworks that come with the nation’s birthday.
“Immediately attempting to lodge complaints and make changes to local traditions is not the best way to make friends and influence people,” Natalie Munden wrote in the latter letter, which was endorsed by six others.
“This type of behavior is a key reason new residents are often suspect and subject to mistrust while neighbors look for evidence of new property owners attempting to make Butte and Montana just like the place they left,” the letter said.
Helvey said in her letter to council that 10 days was too long and “disrespectful of older people and infants, of workers who must get up early, and those of us who are dismayed by so much noise and smoke in our immediate environs, near our housing.”
“And, anytime fireworks are set off so close to our housing, our pets suffer excruciatingly,” she wrote, saying they are fearful and can get ill and suffer hearing loss. But noise and smoke problems affect everyone, she said.
“Some citizens may vacate the city in silent protest of the loud, smoky fireworks during this time period, but others may not be able to leave,” she wrote.
“For my part, I’ll note that on your Internet website, you as a group say that people from ‘all walks of life’ are welcome here, and that Butte ‘has a quality of life.’ I wonder, when I experience the July 4th ‘season’ of 10 days of fireworks here, that reminds one of what it must feel like to be in a war.”
Besides far fewer days, she suggests that a hotline phone number be set up for fireworks complaints and a site out of town be established where people could set off fireworks.
Her request is on the Wednesday night council agenda, and it’s possible, as with any matter, commissioners could vote to kill it that night. But Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw has recommended it be moved to the following week and be discussed at length, with possible testimony from citizens and police and fire officials.
Shaw won’t be at Wednesday night’s meeting but hopes fellow commissioners don’t reject the issue outright.
“I think we owe it to the community, whether yea, nay or in between — we owe it to the community to allow this subject to come up,” Shaw said. “Commissioners have gotten complaints about this for years and years.”
If there are any changes, Shaw said, they must be enforceable. Laws don’t do any good if the city-county can’t enforce them, but the issue at least deserves discussion, she said.
Gallagher, who will chair Wednesday night’s council meeting as he does every other week, agreed but said it’s a tough topic in Butte.
“The hard part about it is Butte has always been so invested in the way we celebrate the Fourth of July and the fireworks, but every year it comes up as a concern,” he said.
There are complaints every year about the noise and concerns were heightened this year because of the fire danger, he said. But many residents love the way Butte celebrates around the Fourth and it draws visitors here, too.
“We need to hear all sides of the story,” Gallagher said.
Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson, vice chairman of the council, said Helvey had some valid concerns that others probably share so he hopes the council doesn’t dismiss the issue outright Wednesday night.
“I think it’s always good to get the discussion out there,” Fredrickson said. “Not everyone loves the fireworks, I know that. (But) a lot of people do. That’s kind of our job — to figure out what’s the right approach.”