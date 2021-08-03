Hot topic: Council asked to shorten Butte's Fourth of July fireworks 'season'

“I just feel like if they know who I am, I would feel like I wouldn’t be able to go home from that (council) meeting — they would pursue me or something if they got wind of the whole discussion,” Helvey said Monday.

But Helvey says many share her concerns and she shared emails from supporters. She wants commissioners to form a committee to explore changes to an ordinance allowing fireworks to be sold and set off in Butte from June 24 to July 5 and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.

The Standard has received other letters on the issue recently, including one from a longtime resident who also supports limits and one who said Butte was a patriotic place that loves a parade and fireworks that come with the nation’s birthday.

“Immediately attempting to lodge complaints and make changes to local traditions is not the best way to make friends and influence people,” Natalie Munden wrote in the latter letter, which was endorsed by six others.

“This type of behavior is a key reason new residents are often suspect and subject to mistrust while neighbors look for evidence of new property owners attempting to make Butte and Montana just like the place they left,” the letter said.