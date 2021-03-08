Hostel to open for outdoors seekers in Anaconda

The groups will ask those who hike the trails to provide feedback on the trail condition so sections can be prioritized for maintenance. There will be no better outlet for that feedback than the Trailhead at the hostel.

The area is so remote Hill isn’t worried about ruining the wilderness by making it more accessible, but the Trailhead might make it a little easier to find the trail.

Many young folks hike the trail, but also many retirees, so Hill expects folks of all ages to stop by, whether to plan their trip, spend a night, or just grab a shower, cook a meal, and do some laundry. There will even be boot dryers for the wet and weary.

Community

Anaconda’s the type of place where you might solve your problems in the hot tub at the local gym. At least that’s what happened to Hill.

He had an idea, wanted a building, and John Goldberg, a member of the Acacia Lodge #33 Freemasons of Anaconda, said his fraternity may have just the place. The Masons moved in with the Anaconda Elks, Hill bought their building and got to work.

Visiting his daughter a few years back from Idaho, Hill and his wife, Marsha, fell in love with the Anaconda community and moved right in.