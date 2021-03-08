Hostel to open for outdoors seekers in Anaconda

Warm months are just around the corner, and folks traveling through Anaconda to hike, fish, bike and hit the town will soon find a new place to gather with fellow travelers, and sleep off their outdoor adventures to boot.
Steve Hill is opening the Pintler’s Portal Hostel in downtown Anaconda at 218 West Park St. this spring.
A hostel is different from a budget hotel.
It embraces a communal attitude, enabling people to meet, cook together, and play games in front of the fireplace. Travelers talk about where they came from, where they’re going, and how they’re going to get their kicks while they’re in town.
As Anaconda markets its image as a base camp for recreation, the hostel will cater to the those who come to explore the area’s wild country, in particular the increasing crowds who hike the Continental Divide Trail, which runs from New Mexico to the Canadian border and right through the majestic Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness.
But Hill’s hostel is for anyone who doesn’t mind sleeping in a bunk bed in a room with a few other people.
He’s taken every measure to make it comfortable for a variety of travelers — whether they’re from abroad, where the hostel scene has long flourished, coming to hike the trail on a budget, or from here in Montana, come to see the happenings in downtown Anaconda for a weekend.
“The community's made the decision that we're not a Superfund community. We're a community that's just so full of recreation we can take advantage of that. We've got the brewery, we've got a lot of other businesses that are starting to support that as well,” Hill said.
For this reason, the Anaconda Local Development Corp. supports the project.
Anaconda’s become a base camp for fun outdoors — whether it’s Discovery Ski Area or the vast mountains and streams. The hostel’s slogan? “Your base camp.”
The layout
Hill and local contractors are well underway modifying the building between Hardware Hank's and the Anaconda Liquor Store.
Upon arrival, folks will see a new A-frame style façade above the entrance. After registering online for around $20-30 per night, or a lower day rate just to use the facilities, visitors will walk in with keyless entry.
Inside, the door, there will be an electric fireplace ahead and visitors will find the entrance to the Trailhead.
The Trailhead will sell maps and books detailing the area’s recreation, contain a large map of the area’s mountains, and sell the other basic necessities for life on the trail — energy bars, sunglasses, fuel tanks for camp stoves, etc. The shop will be open to the community, even those not staying at the hostel.
The main floor is mostly dedicated to the 10 co-ed bunkrooms, with four beds each, and another room for women only.
The bathrooms too will be unisex, common practice in European hostels, and each will have locks on the door, and one will be ADA accessible.
Stepping past the coffee bar and gear lockers — for fishing rods, guns, whatever guests need to store — the side door opens to the outside patio area.
“This is going to be our amazing outdoor party zone,” Vanessa Romero, Hill’s daughter, said, envisioning travelers mingling at tables and barbecuing in the space between the hostel and the building next door.
There will also be a kennel area for dogs, and bikes available to rent outside.
A wide staircase leads folks downstairs, and there the owner hopes to wow his guests.
The game room is surprisingly large, and a mountain mural will wrap the entire space.
“It'll be like you're in the mountains just hanging out on this valley floor or something,” Romero said.
Besides popular hostel games like super-sized Jenga, there will be a piano and a reading and library area, and another electric fireplace.
In back is a large kitchen, refrigerator, and a pair of washers and dryers.
The trail
The Continental Divide Trail crosses the 158,516-acre Anaconda Pintler Wilderness for 45 miles along the Anaconda Range.
The area is remote and contains picturesque peaks, glacial lakes and world-class trout streams.
“I've seen a lot of the wilderness areas and this is equal to none. It's gorgeous. And it's so unknown. There's so much to it that so many people haven't seen,” Hill said.
Hill has heavily involved himself with the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. The organization’s surveys show people come from all over the world to hike the trail and seek gateway communities like Anaconda to launch their hikes.
So don’t be surprised to share a drink and a tale with someone from Japan or Australia at Pintler’s Portal.
Just a few years ago when Hill first arrived in Anaconda, the coalition didn’t even exist. Since then they’ve gained permission from the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to put 29 miles of the trail up for adoption.
The Anaconda Trail Society, a local community organization, will adopt sections of trail and maintain them with volunteers. Before that happens, the coalition will hold a training up at Storm Lake on July 23-24 to teach trail maintenance.
The groups will ask those who hike the trails to provide feedback on the trail condition so sections can be prioritized for maintenance. There will be no better outlet for that feedback than the Trailhead at the hostel.
The area is so remote Hill isn’t worried about ruining the wilderness by making it more accessible, but the Trailhead might make it a little easier to find the trail.
Many young folks hike the trail, but also many retirees, so Hill expects folks of all ages to stop by, whether to plan their trip, spend a night, or just grab a shower, cook a meal, and do some laundry. There will even be boot dryers for the wet and weary.
Community
Anaconda’s the type of place where you might solve your problems in the hot tub at the local gym. At least that’s what happened to Hill.
He had an idea, wanted a building, and John Goldberg, a member of the Acacia Lodge #33 Freemasons of Anaconda, said his fraternity may have just the place. The Masons moved in with the Anaconda Elks, Hill bought their building and got to work.
Visiting his daughter a few years back from Idaho, Hill and his wife, Marsha, fell in love with the Anaconda community and moved right in.
The hostel plans to capitalize on what Anaconda has to offer by providing space for local art and yoga classes for guests, avalanche safety workshops, and whatever else comes along.
Hill, a geologist by trade, is fascinated by the ancient stories that shaped the area’s glaciers and peaks, so guests shouldn’t be surprised when he wants to talk about rocks.
Hill wants the place to feel safe and comfortable for a wide variety of guests. Until things improve, the owner will take aggressive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be security cameras, bunks equipped with USB charging ports, folding stands, and personal storage lockers.
But it’s a hostel for a reason, and Hill is embracing the idea.
He hopes some of his staff will come from afar, seeking a place to stay in exchange for work through the international Workaway program.
When Romero was traveling overseas, her parents were supportive but concerned about the hostel scene. Finally experiencing a hostel for themselves in New Zealand opened their eyes.
“We actually said if we didn't have kids, we probably would have stayed,” Hill said.
Now they are bringing the unique experience to Anaconda. Hill expects Pintler’s Portal to open by early May.