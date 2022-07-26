 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Hoot-owl’ restrictions enacted for Jefferson River and portions of Big Hole and East Gallatin rivers

Big Hole rainbow

Dan Houck, of Denver, poses recently with a rainbow trout before releasing it back into the Big Hole River. Portions of the Big Hole River are now subject to 'hoot owl' restrictions. 

 Matthew Kiewiet, The Montana Standard

Cold water fish don’t respond well to warm water, especially when they're hooked and played by anglers. 

High water temperatures that can stress and kill fish have led Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to enact what’s known as “hoot-owl” restrictions affecting three rivers in southwest Montana.

Hoot-owl fishing restrictions prohibit fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight.

The rivers affected are:

  • The entire Jefferson River.
  • The lower Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River upstream to the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site.
  • The East Gallatin River from the confluence with the West Gallatin River at Nixon Bridge upstream to Penwell Bridge Road.

FWP reported that water temperatures in these areas have exceeded 73 degrees for three consecutive days, meeting criteria for the restrictions. The restrictions will remain in place until water temperatures allow for lifting them or until Sept. 15.  

Fishing restrictions, such as hoot-owl restrictions and full closures, are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing. Restrictions may be put in place for other waterbodies as warm temperatures continue in the coming weeks. Anglers can find a statewide list of current restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.  

All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers. Anglers can help reduce stress for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish, though fish mortality may still occur:  

  • Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted. 
  • Land the fish quickly. 
  • Wet your hands before handling the fish.  
  • Keep the fish in water as much as possible.  
  • Remove the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single and barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier.  
  • If the fish is hooked deeply, you may have to cut the line at the fish’s mouth or consider keeping it if regulations allow.  
  • Let the fish recover before releasing it.  
