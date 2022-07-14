Hoot-owl restriction in place for lower Madison River

THREE FORKS — A daily fishing restriction is in place for the lower Madison River to reduce fish stress and mortality during high water temperatures.

The hoot-owl fishing restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight, applies from the Warm Springs Boat Launch to the Madison River’s confluence with the Jefferson River. Water temperatures in the lower Madison have exceeded 73 degrees for three consecutive days, meeting criteria for the restriction.

Two years ago, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a permanent, seasonal hoot-owl restriction for the lower Madison that was in place each year from July 15 to Aug. 15.

The commission is meeting Thursday, July 14, to consider a proposal to remove the seasonal restriction. FWP has a proposal out for public comment that, if approved by the commission in August, would broadly change rules to allow the department more flexibility when implementing hoot owl restrictions. These proposed rule changes would be in effect for all rivers statewide and would mean the seasonal restriction on the lower Madison would no longer be necessary.

Fishing restrictions, such as hoot-owl restrictions and full closures, are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing. Restrictions may be put in place for other waterbodies as warm temperatures continue in the coming weeks. Anglers can find a statewide list of current restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.