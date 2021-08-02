Homestake crash victims identified; GoFundMe page set up for children

Troopers have no idea why a man from Washington state was driving his SUV the wrong way on Interstate 90 through Homestake Pass before he crashed head on into another car, killing him and three members of a South Dakota family.
The crash around 5 a.m. Saturday killed a mother, father and their 14-year-old daughter and sent their other children — an 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy to St. James Healthcare, where they remained hospitalized Monday.
The family from Hartford, South Dakota was headed to Idaho on vacation, a family friend said.
There wasn’t much traffic that early in the morning and nobody called the Montana Highway Patrol to report a wrong-way driver, Trooper Anthony Jenson said Monday.
They don’t know where he got on the interstate but believe he was under the influence.
“How he got on the wrong side of the interstate, that’s a question we don’t have an answer to,” he said. “He could have pulled on to the Homestake exit or one of the crossovers. We have no idea.”
The victims were identified Monday as Drew Hoefert, 32; his wife, 37-year-old Jennifer Hoefert; and their 14-year-old daughter, Abby Vitek. Their younger daughter Blayre and their 2-year-old son Cooper survived.
The wrong-way driver killed was Adrian Hollis, 45, of Spokane, Washington.
The South Dakota family in a 2021 Chevy Traverse was headed west uphill and approaching a slight right curve about a mile (west) of the Pipestone Exit when their car was hit by a 2003 Chevy Suburban.
Jenson said it appeared that Jennifer Hoefert was driving and tried to get out of the way, but had little room to get off the road.
In Hartford, where the Hoeferts hail from, the close-knit community is in mourning.
“They were just a wonderful family — salt of the earth and hard-working,” said friend Cheryl Prunty.
Drew and Jennifer both graduated from West Central High School in Hartford, and daughter, Abby was a current student.
“Jennifer was just promoted as the school’s head custodian and was so excited,” Prunty said. “As for Drew, he was just a teddy bear, always smiling.”
With two surviving Hoefert children now patients at St. James Healthcare, Prunty wanted to do something for the family so she started a GoFundMe page. Funerals are costly and medical expenses would surely mount.
“This is so heartbreaking,” she explained. “We had to do something.”
In the midst of such a tragedy, Prunty has been overwhelmed by the generosity of her community and beyond.
“People who have never met Drew and Jennifer are donating because they are touched by their story and want to help,” said Prunty.
So far nearly 650 people have donated anywhere from $10 to $1,100.
The Hartford woman has been on the receiving end when it comes to the generosity of friends and neighbors.
In 2008, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and the Hartford community held a benefit for her, but more importantly, rallied behind her when she needed it most.
“That’s what prompted me to do this GoFundMe page,” she explained.
While heartbroken at the loss of her friends, as the donations keep coming in, Prunty can’t help but smile.
“When people rally like this,” she said, “it proves that there are innately good people out there that want to do the right thing.”
The victims were identified Monday by Craig Doolittle, sheriff and coroner in Jefferson County. Jenson said it could be weeks before toxicology results are completed on the driver.