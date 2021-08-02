Homestake crash victims identified; GoFundMe page set up for children

Troopers have no idea why a man from Washington state was driving his SUV the wrong way on Interstate 90 through Homestake Pass before he crashed head on into another car, killing him and three members of a South Dakota family.

The crash around 5 a.m. Saturday killed a mother, father and their 14-year-old daughter and sent their other children — an 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy to St. James Healthcare, where they remained hospitalized Monday.

The family from Hartford, South Dakota was headed to Idaho on vacation, a family friend said.

There wasn’t much traffic that early in the morning and nobody called the Montana Highway Patrol to report a wrong-way driver, Trooper Anthony Jenson said Monday.

They don’t know where he got on the interstate but believe he was under the influence.

“How he got on the wrong side of the interstate, that’s a question we don’t have an answer to,” he said. “He could have pulled on to the Homestake exit or one of the crossovers. We have no idea.”

The victims were identified Monday as Drew Hoefert, 32; his wife, 37-year-old Jennifer Hoefert; and their 14-year-old daughter, Abby Vitek. Their younger daughter Blayre and their 2-year-old son Cooper survived.