The recent documentary “Resurrecting Holy Savior” will be shown at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St.

Admission is by donation at the door, with proceeds benefiting the Mother Lode.

This documentary centers on the burying of Holy Savior Church, the end to the Columbia Gardens and the demise of McQueen and Meaderville, two of Butte’s legendary neighborhoods.

The film's extensive research includes interviews with numerous people who lived in Butte from 1955 to the 1980s, from the reality of the Berkeley Pit to its expansion.

Several Butte people who lived in McQueen and Meaderville, as well as historians, professors and authors are featured as well, along with the man who dumped the first load of rock on the now-buried church.

The documentary, which took two years from start to finish, was written and produced by two men with strong Butte connections, Jody Franich and Dan Fulton.

At film’s end, there will be a question-and-answer session. The questions can be directed to the people interviewed for the film and/or the two producers.

The film has been submitted to the Big Sky Film Festival, and producers are waiting to hear if it has been accepted.