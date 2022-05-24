Hollywood may again be coming to Butte

No one has yet to sign on the dotted line, but it looks promising that the newest prequel to the highly acclaimed television show, “Yellowstone,” will be filming in Butte this summer and staying through December.

Screenwriter and director Taylor Sheridan’s “1932” will star celebrated actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Ford, whose career spans more than five decades, brought two favorite movie characters to the screen — "Raider of the Lost Ark’s'' Indiana Jones and Han Solo of "Star Wars.'' Mirren’s accolades include an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film, “The Queen.” She is a four-time Emmy winner and in 2015, won a Tony Award for her performance in “The Audience.”

“Yellowstone” made its debut in 2018 on Paramount+ and centers on the Dutton family and their ranch, “The Yellowstone.” The series stars Kevin Costner as Montana ranch owner John Dutton. The recent prequel, “1883,” starred Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as John Dutton’s great-grandparents, Margaret and James Dutton. The eight-episode series, which received rave reviews, followed the couple’s journey from Texas to Montana.

The most recent addition, “1932” will take viewers back in time to the early 20th century, an era of renewed interest in the West, prohibition and the Great Depression.

“Nothing is set in stone but there has been a verbal commitment to come to Butte to utilize the Butte Civic Center,” said Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

According to Gallagher, he and other city officials have been working with representatives from 101 Studios, who feel Butte is the best base for the new series and the best location.

“Butte is the direction they want to go,” said Gallagher.

Besides the “Yellowstone,” franchise, 101 Studios, based out of Beverly Hills, California, has produced such films as “The War With Grandpa,” starring Robert DeNiro, “Burden,” with Forest Whitaker, and “The Current War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

On Monday afternoon, in a unanimous decision, the Butte Civic Center board members gave the green light for Gallagher and Bill Melvin, manager of the Butte Civic Center, to negotiate with 101 Studios on the use of the Butte facility.

According to Melvin, 101 Studios is keenly interested in coming to Butte, who shared that the crew will be filming throughout Montana.

“They’ll be based out of Butte,” he explained.

Melvin was quick to point out that nothing is certain until the contract is signed, but if it becomes a reality, it will be a big boon to the Butte community.

“The monetary impact will be enormous,” said Melvin, “and could potentially bring more tourists in the aftermath.”

