Hold up! Demolition of Uptown building on pause

Demolition of a vacant, crumbling building in Uptown Butte is on hold because of concerns that walls with an adjoining building may have become merged over the years due to modifications or repair work.
Public Works crews began prep work on demolishing the building at 135 E. Park St. two weeks ago and started dismantling a small wooden structure last week. That gave them a closer look at a possible merged or meshed wall with a Butte Rescue Mission store building.
“As they started they saw something out of place and they just shut it down,” Mark Neary, Butte-Silver Bow’s Public Works Director, said Tuesday.
Neary and Community Enrichment Director Ed Randall want to hire a structural engineer from Water & Environmental Technologies to do additional inspection and analysis on the building and walls and recommend ways to proceed.
The estimated $1,500 request is before commissioners Wednesday night and should help ensure that damage isn’t done to the Rescue Mission store during demolition.
The county hired a private engineer to study the long-vacant building last year and he determined it had to come down. The roof and second floor have caved in, but because it was so dangerous, that engineer did not go inside, Randall said.
The county also paid for a drone analysis of the building, again erring on the side of caution so nobody would get hurt. The private engineer and drone service cost around $4,500 combined, Randall said, but neither revealed the possible melded walls.
“We had never been in the building and we assumed we were going to find stuff that we didn’t like and we did,” Randall said.
The WET engineer won’t go inside either, but the preliminary demo work will give him or her a closer look at the wall or walls and there could be some additional analysis of records and mapping to determine construction sequences, the officials said.
Commissioners approved a settlement in November allowing the county to demolish the dilapidated building.
Under the deal, Silver Bow Properties would deed the building to the county and pay $25,000 toward demolition costs. Costs could run $50,000 to $60,000, however, so the difference would fall to the county.
Randall told commissioners that without the settlement, a matter that had already gone unresolved for more than a year could drag out months longer with a dangerous building still standing. The council approved the settlement 11-1.
Randall said the costs of the first engineer, drone service and now the WET analysis was all part of the $50,000 to $60,000 estimate for demolition and the pause is not out of the ordinary.
“Unfortunately, when you get into these, you don’t know what you’re going to find,” he said. “There might not be a shared wall for half of it and then in the middle, it is shared.”