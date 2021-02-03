Hold up! Demolition of Uptown building on pause

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had never been in the building and we assumed we were going to find stuff that we didn’t like and we did,” Randall said.

The WET engineer won’t go inside either, but the preliminary demo work will give him or her a closer look at the wall or walls and there could be some additional analysis of records and mapping to determine construction sequences, the officials said.

Commissioners approved a settlement in November allowing the county to demolish the dilapidated building.

Under the deal, Silver Bow Properties would deed the building to the county and pay $25,000 toward demolition costs. Costs could run $50,000 to $60,000, however, so the difference would fall to the county.

Randall told commissioners that without the settlement, a matter that had already gone unresolved for more than a year could drag out months longer with a dangerous building still standing. The council approved the settlement 11-1.

Randall said the costs of the first engineer, drone service and now the WET analysis was all part of the $50,000 to $60,000 estimate for demolition and the pause is not out of the ordinary.