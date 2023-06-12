Butte-Silver Bow officials have pushed the pause button on approving millions of dollars in proposed tax abatements for a Norwegian battery materials company but say the hold is solely to follow prior practices.

Commissioners were set to vote on the abatements last week but postponed a decision so a committee can look at the proposal more closely and make a recommendation to council.

The same thing was done before tapping money from the Hard Rock Mine Trust for economic development projects, said Kristen Rosa, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development coordinator.

“That’s the complete idea, that we would follow what we have done in the past just to be consistent,” she told commissioners Wednesday night. “Cenate has made a great presentation.

“I fully support abating their taxes but I just want to make sure that we have a full discussion and know exactly what we’re doing, and if anybody else has any questions, we can make sure those are answered,” Rosa said.

She said Cenate was not opposed to the pause and the committee review should not take long.

Cenate — pronounced Sin-NAH-Tah — is developing silicon-based materials for higher-density batteries with faster and longer-lasting charges. It is considering Butte and three other U.S. locations for a manufacturing plant and says tax incentives will be a factor in its decision.

Its other potential landing spots are Moses Lake or Tri Cities in Washington state and Hermiston, Oregon. If it chooses Butte, it would build a factory on a 40-acre site in the Montana Connections Business Park and use raw materials from the REC Silicon facility already there.

Cenate wants tax abatements in Butte that would reduce its locally assessed mills for property taxes by 75% the first five years. It would pay more in phases in years six through nine and pay 100% of the taxes normally owed after that.

Without abatements, Cenate’s projected local tax bill would be about $26 million total over 10 years, officials say. With them, it would pay $14.35 million — a savings of $11.6 million.

Cenate says it would employ 100 to 250 people in Butte and county officials estimate annual pay for the first 100 jobs at about $70,000, based on the job mix and average wages for such positions in southwest Montana.

Cenate detailed its proposal to council via video from Norway on May 10 and two weeks ago, several people and entities urged commissioners to approve the abatements. They included NorthWestern Energy, St. James Healthcare, the Butte Local Development Corp. and Headwaters RC&D.

Rosa said internal committees typically reviewed past proposals to spend Hard Rock money and the process would be similar this time. Hard Rock money came from mining taxes but that trust fund was tapped out a few years ago.

The committee will include county officials and two commissioners and Rosa said Monday she hopes it will meet this week.

“My goal is to bring a recommendation to the council at the June 21st meeting,” she said.

The county hasn’t awarded tax abatements since 2016. At that time, the abatements went to developers for major renovations of the Copper King Hotel. That was a much smaller project, with projected savings of $248,000 over four years. The council approved the tax breaks 9-1.

Commissioner Jim Fisher questioned the need for a review committee now.

“I’m not big on these committees,” he said. “I like people that are elected to make decisions rather than people not elected to make decisions about how we spend taxpayer money. So I’m a little concerned about this because I think Cenate had a pretty good sales pitch to us.”

The council will still make the final decision and Rosa told commissioners the pause should not lessen Butte’s chances of landing the Cenate plant.

“We are still, I believe, very much ahead of our competition in working with them (and) showing them what we’re willing to do as a community — how much we want them here,” she said.