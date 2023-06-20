Editor's note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester was just 7 years old when the Columbia Gardens closed in 1973. Don’t let his tender age 50 years ago fool you — he remembers the summer resort very well and the picnics he and his family shared.

The water fountains come to mind, not because of how pure and cold the water was. No, young Lester was a prankster and he enjoyed putting his thumb over the spout, all the while dousing others with water.

“The water would squirt my parents and my sisters,” laughed Lester, who is the son of Pat and Jim Lester.

Lester was always drawn to the roller coaster and his older sisters, Ann Marie and Peggy, would do what all good sisters do and take him time and time again.

“I can remember being absolutely horrified as the roller coaster climbed that first big hill, which led to the big drop,” he recalled. “Then it was 90 seconds of sheer terror!”

The ride, terrifying as it was, did not deter the young Lester, who still gets chills down the back of his neck thinking about the sounds the roller coaster made as it climbed that first hill.

“The tension of knowing what was coming was awesome!” he said. “When I got off and realized I had survived, I would want to go back again.”

When he was not out riding the roller coaster, carousel or the bi-planes, Lester spent a good deal of time on the playground.

“I always liked the merry-go round and the hanging umbrella that would spin around,” he said. “The faster they went, the more kids would fly off!”

Activities abounded on the boardwalk and if you were in need of a snack, cotton candy, hamburgers, buttery popcorn and more could be bought.

Lester remembers all of the above, but his favorite part about the boardwalk was the electric shock machine, which stood inside Paneek’s Carnival Emporium.

The premise of the “game” was, naturally, to get shocked.

“After I got shocked a few times, I was terrified of that thing,” said Lester. “I can’t really believe we’d pay money to get shocked!”

Lester has no memories of the pavilion. In 1973, he was too young to “trip the light fantastic” on its dance floor. He does, however, remember feeling sad when hearing the news of the Gardens’ closure.

“It was sad but being so young, I never really understood what was being lost,” he said.