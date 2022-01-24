Mining City History: Water brought lumber to Butte

As Butte’s industrial works grew, the need for energy grew with it. By 1883, the Colorado Smelter built in 1879 at Williamsburg needed more and more timber to fire its furnaces.

The Basin Flume Company was established in early 1883 by A.A. Smith, Henry Williams (manager of the smelter and namesake of Williamsburg), and J. Ross Clark, brother of William A. Clark who was the primary owner of the Colorado Smelter. They planned a 14-mile-long aqueduct, a flume, to bring water from the falls of Basin Creek south of Butte to the smelter on Silver Bow Creek, but it wasn’t mostly the water they wanted. The flume’s water was just the transportation medium for bringing lumber from the forests around Basin Creek.

Work on the flume began in February 1883. The wooden structure was three feet wide and 24 inches deep, and much of it ran on elevated trestles 20 to 70 feet above ground level. Construction took about 900,000 feet of lumber and 350 kegs of nails, and the project was complete on June 10, 1883. The next day, 100,000 board feet of lumber, much of it in timbers 30 feet long, floated in a man-made trough circling around the east side of Timber Butte on its way to the smelter.

When water flow was good, 800 cords of lumber came down the flume every 12 hours, the equivalent of what 800 two-horse teams pulling wagons could have brought. A small army of woodcutters worked in the headwaters around today’s Basin Creek Reservoir to supply the flow.

Work on the flume was disrupted in mid-May 1883, when an immense three-day storm system destroyed 500 yards of one trestle, where six carpenters were working when a sudden onrush of wind and rain splintered the entire structure. The only uninjured man, C. Costello, jumped 30 feet to the ground, but his brother fell with the trestle, broke his back, and died. The others suffered serious broken bones, cuts, and bruises.

Joseph Levesque, a lumber teamster, was hit by a bolt of lightning that killed three of his four horses and shot through his body from his right ear to his heel, but he survived. A man standing at the corner of Main and Broadway was also hit by lightning at 11:00 a.m. It split his hand open, but he too survived.

The same storm system dropped as much as 15 inches of snow in eastern Montana, where lambing season was in progress. A rancher at Dearborn, near Wolf Creek, lost 600 sheep. Tornadoes spawned by the long-lived system hit Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin on multiple days over the next two weeks, killing at least 16 people in Racine, Wisconsin.

Within four years, the Basin Flume Company had become a subsidiary of William Clark’s Colorado Smelting Company, supplying not just the smelter but other businesses and private homes as well.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

