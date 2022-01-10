Mining City History: Thomas Napton and the changing face of his block

Thomas L. Napton was born in Missouri in 1840, son of the Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court. He arrived in Butte with his attorney’s license in 1883.

Napton was successful enough to invest in a two-story office building at 21-29 East Granite Street, which contained five ground-floor store fronts including a restaurant and a doctor’s office. By 1900, the street level held a saloon, assay office, barber, and two additional offices. The second floor was furnished rooms, but several suites were occupied by physicians.

Dr. B.C. De Freye boasted that he had been surgeon to the French army, professor of surgery and dean of a college in San Francisco, and founder of the New York Orthopedic Institute. He brought experience in Paris, Vienna, and Berlin to Butte, and advertised that he could conduct consultations in “all modern languages,” including English, French, German, Spanish, and Italian. His offices in Butte in 1884 were on West Park Street between the Renshaw Opera House (Terminal Meats today) and Warfield & Hauser stables. DeFreye’s office was where Dakota Street intersects Park today. In the 1880s, Dakota Street did not go through to Park.

In 1888 after an absence to Paris for about a year, DeFreye returned to Butte and relocated to the new Napton Block, which had opened in late 1887. He offered free initial consultations, and a full examination, including urinalysis and advice, ran $5, with cures “guaranteed.” Doctors Spinney, Mintie, and Liebig also occupied spaces in the Napton in 1888. DeFreye was one of the founding members and vice president of Butte’s Liederkranz Gesang Verein, the German choral society established by George Fitschen in 1883. Hannover-born Fitschen had organized Butte’s first band in 1876.

Thomas Napton died unexpectedly in 1888 at age 48, leaving a wife and two children. His daughter Mary married Eugene Carroll, long-time manager of the Butte Water Company, and they moved into the home her father had built in 1883-1884 at 315 West Granite, a house that is still standing.

Thomas’s son, also named Thomas, became a prominent Butte physician. With his sister Mary Napton Carroll and investor John O’Rourke, they had the old Napton Block on Granite Street demolished in 1906 and constructed a new upscale 4-story apartment building at a cost of $125,000, an important part of the building boom of 1906, commemorated in huge numerals “1 9 0 6” on the new Napton. Some of Butte’s most prominent residents lived there, including Judge George Borquin and Ella Knowles Haskell, Montana’s first female attorney.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0