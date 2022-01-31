Mining City History: The Poulin shaft was productive

With at least 234 named shafts in 1912, it’s no surprise that some of Butte’s mines are largely forgotten.

The Poulin lode claim was located March 19, 1877, by Chastine Humphrey and William McNamara. It was east of Montana Street and between Buffalo and Pacific Streets near the southern edge of Centerville, open space today. Little was done on the claim for the next 15 years, but by 1892 the shaft was down about 400 feet and crosscuts were being driven to several veins. This almost immediately led to lawsuits from the owners of the adjacent Pacific Lode, who claimed the proprietors of the Poulin were mining from their Pacific vein. It became a classic apex case, hinging on where the veins ran in the subsurface.

The Andrew Jackson Davis estate, heir to the founder of the First National bank of Butte, alleged in 1893 that $250,000 worth of ore had been taken from the Pacific through the Poulin shaft. The case was complicated by McNamara’s death in June 1893 at his home at 411 West Quartz (still standing), and it seemed that his widow, Kate, just didn’t care, but the case dragged on through 1894.

The Pacific-Poulin case became largely moot in September 1894 when Silas King, on behalf of Marcus Daly’s Washoe Copper Company, purchased the Poulin for $137,000, the Pacific for $90,000, and two other nearby claims. An additional suit brought by the administrator of the Davis estate charged that the purchase price of the Pacific was too low, but that went nowhere. The four claims were operated for a time as the Poulin Copper Company subsidiary of Washoe, but it soon became an integral part of Washoe.

In 1895, using one of the largest cylindrical hoist engines in the west, rated for 4,000 feet, the Poulin shaft became one of the deepest in Butte at 1,275 feet. It was supported by massive fir timbers imported from Washington State. That hoist engine moved in 1896 to the Moonlight Mine, another Washoe property on the south side of the Butte hill.

The Washoe Copper Company came under the umbrella of the Amalgamated in 1899 but operated as a technically separate company until the Anaconda Copper Mining Company succeeded the Amalgamated in 1915. The opening of the Poulin shaft was largely disused and ore was taken out the nearby interconnected Buffalo shaft, technically owned by Daly’s Anaconda Company but effectively, they were all one and the same.

In 1910 the Poulin shaft was reported down to 1,500 feet, and “the air in this mine is good.”

By 1916, the Poulin had become one of the Anaconda Company’s most important zinc producers, employing 300 of the 9,600 miners on the Anaconda payroll, and moving 500 tons of zinc ore each day. It became a model for safety within the Anaconda system, with manager Herbert Tonkin winning a $750 prize in 1917 for the mine with fewest accidents, even though in April 1917 John Pekkari, who lived at 478 East Park Street, died when a charge he was tamping on the 300 level exploded. The Poulin first-aid team also tied with the High Ore in a competition judged by four Butte physicians.

William McNamara, who was co-owner of the original Poulin lode, also established the McNamara House, a lodging on West Copper directly north of today’s Archives buildings, touted as “the only place in Butte where ladies can go for a bath away from home.”

McNamara owned land in the first block of West Granite where new buildings were going up in 1889 when a huge fire destroyed that block and several nearby buildings, but McNamara proceeded to construct a massive building there after the fire. Although he died before it was completed, he left enough money in his will to see the construction of the Silver Bow Block to fruition. The first two stories were done while he was alive, in 1890-91, and the three upper stories were added in 1896-97 under the direction of architect Henry Patterson. Together with the adjacent Inter Mountain and Professional (Lewisohn) Buildings, the Silver Bow Block was destroyed by fire in 1978, leaving a parking lot across from the Montana Standard office on Granite Street today.

