Mining City History: The early mills of Butte had plenty of work

The Walker Brothers’ 15-stamp mill, under construction since July 17, began operation on October 20, 1877. Together with the Dexter, the Burlington, and the rejuvenation of the Centennial Mill, the Butte Weekly Miner predicted “We are on the eve of a great revival of the mining and milling industry in Butte.” Butte’s population in 1877 was around 2,500 or 3,000, but the silver boom was on and the population would increase almost ten-fold by the early 1890s.

Steam was turned on at the Walker Brothers’ mill to start “the most complete and best constructed mill in the entire west,” according to mill supervisor Lathrop Dunn, who had worked in Nevada, Idaho, and Colorado. Dunn Street in Walkerville is named for him.

To commemorate the startup, silver-plated copper ingots were produced, embossed with the date, the words “Alice” for the mine and “Rainbow” for the ore vein, as well as the names “J. Walker & Bros. M. Daily,” the latter almost certainly a misspelling of Marcus Daly, who the Walker Brothers had engaged to manage and explore their Walkerville properties. Daly had only been in Butte about a year and a half at that time.

The Walker Brothers’ mill became known as the Alice Mill, and just over three years after it began operation, the first electric light bulb in Montana lit its interior.

