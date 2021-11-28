Mining City History: The Butte Miner's founder, James Mills, considered the father of Montana journalism

James Hamilton Mills is largely unknown today, but he started the longest-surviving business in Butte — the Butte Miner newspaper, which through mergers and acquisitions continues as The Montana Standard today.

Born in Ohio in 1837, Mills fought with the 40th Pennsylvania Infantry in 27 engagements during the Civil War, including the Battle of the Wilderness. Like many war veterans, he came to Montana in 1866 to seek his fortune in the gold fields. The victim of a swindler, he made his way into Virginia City later that year, reportedly with just ten cents in his pocket — and not in coin, but in “postal currency,” a stamp-like piece of cardboard printed because of the wartime shortage of metals.

He became the third editor of the new Montana Post in Virginia City, Montana’s first viable newspaper, moving with it to Helena in 1868. Newspapers of the day were overtly partisan, and Mills made his unionist Republican leanings evident. After the Post ceased operation in 1869, Mills moved to Deer Lodge to establish the New North-West, one of the leading Republican newspapers in the territory. He continued to edit the New North-West for 22 years, while expanding his reach into Butte.

The Butte Miner’s first issue, June 1, 1876, started the paper as a tri-weekly, established by Mills with partners Harry Kestler and Horace Brown. Kestler was primarily a miner, owner of the Clear Grit Mine in Butte, and Brown, like Mills, was an Ohio native with newspaper experience. Three years later, Mills sold the paper to a group of four investors including J. Ross Clark, banking partner of William A. Clark, and the Miner changed abruptly from a Republican mouthpiece to a Democratic one strongly and obviously supporting W.A. Clark’s political ambitions.

Mills continued his journalistic work in Deer Lodge, but he also served many roles for Montana Territory and the new state. President Hayes appointed him Secretary of the Territory in 1877, a position like today’s Secretary of State but one that also served as Acting Governor in the Governor’s absence from the state. According to author Dennis Swibold, Mills was also a federal tax collector, state commissioner of agriculture, clerk and recorder for Powell County, and the territorial Adjutant General of Militia. In his role leading the militia, he was criticized for not preventing an incursion into Montana by Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce in 1877.

Mills was founder and first president of the Montana Press Association, established in 1885, and the first convention was held in Butte August 20, 1885. In 1889, according to a recollection of the Anaconda Standard’s editor John Durston, Mills told Durston he could indeed make a success of a paper in Anaconda. With Marcus Daly’s backing, the Standard became the leading newspaper in the state, political rival to the Butte Miner and Mills’ New North-West.

James Mills was considered the father of Montana journalism. Another rival, the Butte Inter Mountain, said he “never told a lie when the truth would do just as well, and not even then except for a good cause.” A backhanded compliment perhaps, but a compliment nonetheless.

Mills died September 5, 1904.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0