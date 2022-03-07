Mining City History: 'Taylor the Scout' was a well-known character

With his flowing shoulder-length white hair, William H. Taylor, known as Taylor the Scout or The Candy Kid, was a well-known character around Butte in the 1900s and 1910s.

Taylor was born July 9, 1828, in Brownsville, at the time in Old Mexico before the Texas Republic was established. He joined the U.S. army in Nebraska as a drummer boy in 1856, but Taylor fought for the south in the Civil War, serving with Pickett and participating in the famous charge at Gettysburg. After the war, he rejoined the Union Army and was a scout for General Nelson Miles in the Indian Wars in Montana and was a dispatch rider for George Armstrong Custer – who Taylor claimed he could have captured in Virginia during the Civil War.

He arrived in Butte sometime in the late 1890s and was a prominent street character selling candy and photographs. For holidays he dressed as Uncle Sam and participated in parades, as well as writing and performing his own productions, including “The Indian Scout’s Revenge,” part of Amateur Night at the Lulu Theater in February 1908. The Lulu Theater was on the north side of Broadway, and under the name Empress, it burned down in 1931.

And although he was Secretary of the Butte Confederate Veterans, Taylor would just as soon march in a parade with the Grand Army of the Republic veterans and did so on several occasions.

Taylor worked as a cook in his early days in Butte about 1900, and he lived in a shack on East Porphyry near Wyoming until it was burned when the nearby Western Lumber facility was consumed by fire in April 1905. The shack was valued at $300 and was completely destroyed. Later he lived in a small house at 416 Dakota, gone today.

In 1911, when he was 82 years old, Taylor marched with the 14th Infantry from Butte to Missoula, hiking more spryly than many younger men, according to the Anaconda Standard. In 1913 or 1914 he left Butte to move to Los Angeles, where he served as a military and woodcraft consultant to Universal Studios, and he appeared in several silent films as a “white-haired Indian fighter” until 1929.

Taylor died in Hollywood December 26, 1930, when he was 103 years old. He never married and had no known relatives.

