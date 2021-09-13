Mining City History: Skalkaho Pass Road linked Hamilton, Anaconda

According to the Granite County History blog, Frank Monty and a crew of 600 began construction in May 1922, expecting to complete the work by late summer, but the road was not finished and open until June 21, 1924, when 400 people in 87 cars inaugurated the highway. The tour was promoted as one of the longest trips by auto caravan in this part of the country and included a “trouble car” to help in case of break downs.

The “Skalkaho expedition” was to be led by A.W. Stephenson in his airplane, but “atmospheric disturbances” forced him to return to Missoula. He eventually landed in a field between Rocker and Silver Bow Junction. Drivers, accompanied by hundreds of motorists from Anaconda and Butte, entered Butte and drove to the YMCA on Park Street and proceeded to the new Finlen Hotel, then less than a year old, for a dinner and dance, accommodating the greatest number of people seated in the banquet room to that point.

The Intermountain Transportation Company also began regular bus service between Anaconda and Hamilton. The daily trip across the “Wonder Way” took four hours each way. They advertised it as the “Greatest One-Day Ride in America.”

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

