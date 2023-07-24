Butte real estate was booming in 1902, and Simeon V. Kemper (often referred to as Simon) was the senior real estate agent in the city.

Kemper came to Butte during the silver boom in 1877 from St. Joseph, Missouri, of Scotch-German ancestry. He was involved in building and real estate almost from the first, and in 1880 he purchased the land that became the Kemper Addition to Butte’s East Side.

The tract was bounded by Chicago, Warren, Talbot, and Watson Streets and eventually lay just east of the Great Northern railroad roundhouse, south of the Berkeley Pit Viewing Stand today. In 1881, Kemper couldn’t give a lot away because the area was so far from the main part of town. One miner he approached said, “Do you think I’m a fool? I don’t have to live down in the sagebrush!” Kemper and his wife, Sallie, grew strawberries on many of the lots for several years, yielding a profit of $2,000 one season.

Finally in the mid-1880s, as Butte’s population grew and mines sprang up nearby, some of the 250 or so lots began to sell, and for as much as $600 apiece. By May 1890, the neighborhood had at least 81 dwellings, mostly small single-story homes except for a two-story brick veneered duplex on Kemper Avenue. There was also a grocery and meat market, one saloon, a one-room public schoolhouse and nine stables.

Kemper dabbled in mining properties and began an insurance business, but he always returned to real estate and financing. He was one of the organizers of the State Savings Bank in 1891, director of Miners Bank, and founder and manager of the Butte Land & Investment Co. In April 1888 with Partick Largey and others, he started the Citizens’ Building & Loan Association of Butte, “an improved form of savings bank.” Customers were essentially shareholders in the association, making small monthly subscription payments over time that applied to the purchase of houses. It was much more cost-effective than a bank mortgage, which often required 60% down and might assess onerous interest rates.

By 1916, most of the lots in the Kemper Addition were occupied by more than 300 buildings, most of them modern homes, although parts of the neighborhood were marred by mines and dumps from the Monitor, J.I.C. and other operations. The Jefferson School at Gallatin and Shields Avenue served the residents, and Wesley Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church stood on the north side of the neighborhood at Garden Avenue and Talbot, the eastern continuation of Mercury Street.

Except for the Great Northern roundhouse, all the buildings that stood in or near the Kemper Addition are gone today. McGruff Park occupies part of the neighborhood.

Simeon Kemper died in December 1946 at age 91. His son Arthur continued in his father’s tradition as president of the Butte Land & Investment Co. and vice president of the Miners National Bank.