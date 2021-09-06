Mining City History: Sam Moffet was better at mining than baseball

Major League Baseball is often considered to have begun with the first National League game in Philadelphia in 1876. There’s little doubt that local teams played pick-up games in booming Butte in the 1870s, but the first relatively organized team play began in the 1880s.

Sam Moffet, born to Irish immigrants in Wheeling, Virginia, in 1857 before West Virginia was formed as a separate state, played ball there for several years before reaching the majors with the Cleveland Blues in 1884. His dismal performance, with a pitching record of 3 wins and 19 losses and a batting average of .184 in 256 at bats may have contributed to his decision to head to Butte after the 1884 season.

Sam’s brother Joe had come west about 1879 to prospect for silver. In 1884 he reportedly took over the lease on the Orphan Girl Mine west of Butte. With his brothers Sam, Link, and James, Joe Moffet took about 210,000 ounces of silver and 300 ounces of gold from the Orphan Girl over the next five years, creating a fortune worth more than $230,000, approaching a value of $7,000,000 today.