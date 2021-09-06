Mining City History: Sam Moffet was better at mining than baseball

Major League Baseball is often considered to have begun with the first National League game in Philadelphia in 1876. There’s little doubt that local teams played pick-up games in booming Butte in the 1870s, but the first relatively organized team play began in the 1880s.
Sam Moffet, born to Irish immigrants in Wheeling, Virginia, in 1857 before West Virginia was formed as a separate state, played ball there for several years before reaching the majors with the Cleveland Blues in 1884. His dismal performance, with a pitching record of 3 wins and 19 losses and a batting average of .184 in 256 at bats may have contributed to his decision to head to Butte after the 1884 season.
Sam’s brother Joe had come west about 1879 to prospect for silver. In 1884 he reportedly took over the lease on the Orphan Girl Mine west of Butte. With his brothers Sam, Link, and James, Joe Moffet took about 210,000 ounces of silver and 300 ounces of gold from the Orphan Girl over the next five years, creating a fortune worth more than $230,000, approaching a value of $7,000,000 today.
Sam worked in the laboratory at the Parrot Smelter in the early 1890s, when he lived at 465 East Galena Street. James lived at 48 West Broadway in 1885, but it’s impossible to determine exactly where that was because the address scheme had identical numbers on both sides of the streets, circling the blocks. By about 1905, Joe and his wife Maggie settled in Camp Creek south of Butte, where Joe continued to prospect and mine. Moffet Mountain and Moffet Gulch northeast of Melrose, where Joe and Maggie lived from about 1910 to 1920, recall their time there.
Joe and Maggie moved to Tucson in 1920 and eventually to San Bernardino, California. When they died in the 1930s, they were both buried at Twin Bridges, Maggie’s home. Sam went back east in 1887-88 to play baseball again in the majors, this time for the Indianapolis Hoosiers. His baseball skills were no better for Indianapolis than they had been for Cleveland, and the next year he was back in Montana, reportedly making a $40,000 profit in 1889 alone.
Sam did hit a home run in a Butte game for his team, the Butte Nine, in a 14-13 victory over the Metropolitans, the Butte Electric Railway team. That game, at the Race Track near today’s Whittier School on May 25, 1891, attracted about 350 fans.
Sam Moffet died in Butte May 5, 1907, at age 50. He’s buried in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.