Mining City History: Rothstein took iconic Butte photographs

From 1935 to 1944, photographers from the Farm Security Administration (FSA)-Office of War Information (OWI) crossed the country to document American life during the Depression and as World War II began. Several of those photographers came to Butte.

New York-born Arthur Rothstein was 24 years old when he came to Butte in the summer of 1939, when the price of gasoline was 18 cents a gallon. One of his iconic photos is of the gas station at 501 East Park Street, at the northeast corner of Oklahoma. The northern side of that intersection is lost today, beneath the modified land on the side of the Berkeley Pit, but in 1939 the photographer looked north on Oklahoma Street to see the headframe of the Moonlight Mine with the Anaconda headframe to the right on the skyline, both in the pit today.

Rothstein photographed a tall standpipe labeled “steam baths” in vertical letters. It served a building in Finntown on Broadway Street that held a sauna. That part of Broadway, the 500 block, is also within the Berkeley Pit today, or under the rocks defining its southern margin.

There were scattered buildings along East Park Street in the mid-1880s, but the cross streets, Oklahoma, California, Nevada, and Oregon were not platted until about 1889, when they were defined as part of the Leggatt & Foster’s Addition. A small two-story shotgun house was erected at 501 East Park about 1890, with a separate wood cabin and stable behind it. Those buildings lasted until the late 1920s when the land was cleared for the service station Rothstein photographed in 1939.

Consumers Oil was probably a franchise of a company based in Greeley, Colorado, with stations in Helena and Missoula as well as Butte. There is no listing for Consumers Oil Company in the city directories, so it was likely a name used by a local operator.

By 1951 the gas station was boarded up and vacant, and it was probably gone by about 1960 as the Berkeley Pit expanded and streets in the vicinity were re-routed.

The oldest surviving gas station in Butte, one of the oldest in Montana, stands at the southwest corner of Granite and Wyoming Streets. It was built about 1927.

Photographer Arthur Rothstein died in 1985.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0