Mining City History: Montana was so enmeshed in politics that statehood was all but ignored

We celebrate the proclamation of Montana’s statehood on November 8, but when it happened in 1889, there were few celebrations. The Territory and new State were caught up in vitriolic political battles.

In Butte, a few people set off firecrackers, the mayor ordered a 41-gun salute (Montana was the 41st state), and a couple of bonfires were set on Broadway Street, but according to the Anaconda Standard, “To tell the truth, much of the joyous spirit with which all of us expected to herald statehood has been lacking.” On October 1, statewide voters had approved the new state constitution and narrowly elected Democrat Joseph Toole the first state governor, but the disputes focused on the election returns in Butte.

Votes for the Legislature were challenged, fraud was alleged liberally, and the unabashedly Democratic Standard and the Republican Inter Mountain Newspaper printed continuous sarcasm and conflicting and obviously biased reports that today would probably approach libel. “The count at the tunnel precinct was made in all the privacy possible with a drunken republican deputy … trying to break up the work,” according to the Standard. At the Homestake Tunnel precinct, dominated by laborers on the Northern Pacific Railroad, the count showed 169 Democratic votes to 3 Republican (despite claims of Republican attempts to buy votes by the dozen), but the Republican-controlled canvassing board threw the entire precinct out, and the case went to court.

Tossing the vote at the Tunnel precinct would have given Republicans five more representatives to the Legislature and a clear majority, which in turn would allow them in joint session with the state Senate to elect two Republicans to the U.S. Senate, the critical battle that was the ultimate cause of the fight. After various court rulings, the final vote for the statehouse was 25 for each party, with five more seats intensely disputed and not settled. The Senate was also deadlocked at eight to eight. Newly elected Governor Joseph Toole was a Democrat, but Lieutenant Governor John Rickards, a Republican, held the tie-breaking vote as president of the Senate.

When the Legislature convened on November 23, two separate Houses of Representatives met, the Democrats in the Lewis and Clark County Court House and the Republicans in a building in central Helena. Historian Michael Malone described the “incredible farce” that followed. Democrats left the state to prevent a quorum in the Senate; some were arrested before they could escape, but then did flee to other states upon their release. The Legislature remained deadlocked for its entire session ending February 20, 1890, enacting no laws.

But the U.S. Senate race was too important to let the deadlock control it. On December 31, 1889, and January 2, 1890, the two legislatures, one Democratic and one Republican, met in joint session and elected their own pairs of Senators. All four went to Washington, D.C., where a slight Republican majority seated Montana Republicans Wilbur Fisk Sanders and Tom Power, and Democrats William A. Clark and Martin Maginnis were sent packing, a bitter disappointment to Clark.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

