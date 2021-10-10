Mining City History: Metals Bank building a shining example of Cass Gilbert's work

Ohio-born Cass Gilbert was already a nationally known architect in 1906, when he came to Butte to design Butte’s second skyscraper, the State Savings Bank building at the corner of Park and Main. The 47-year-old Gilbert had established his reputation with the Minnesota State Capitol building.

The new building in Butte, today’s Metals Bank building, was financed by F. Augustus Heinze as one of his last local deals before selling essentially all of his assets to the Amalgamated (Anaconda) Copper Company. He provided much of the $325,000 for the bank building, which replaced a two-story structure and adjacent buildings.

It was one of the first skyscrapers in Montana, defined by its steel girder internal frame construction, and the second skyscraper in Butte after the 1901 Hirbour Tower a block north on Main Street.

Montana architects Link and Haire were the general contractors for the construction. Link and Haire were architects or contractors for several other buildings in Butte, including the Mother Lode Theater and the Silver Bow County Court House, and Link was also involved with the Mountain View Methodist Church and the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.