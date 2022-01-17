Mining City History: Melrose had raucous beginnings

In May 1881, there was very little at the site that would become Melrose, on the Big Hole River 35 miles south of Butte in southern Silver Bow County, which had just been created out of Deer Lodge County three months earlier.

William Boss and John Stone had some ranch land along the river, but in the Pioneer Mountains to the west, the Hecla mine and its smelter at Glendale were producing huge amounts of ore and product, and the Utah and Northern Railway was inching its way north from Ogden, Utah. The site of Melrose was platted May 17, 1881, anticipating that when the railroad reached that spot, it would remain the terminus for at least several months.

The post office was established June 7 with the appointment of Charles Shively of Dillon as postmaster. Freight trains began to arrive as soon as the terminus was completed June 22, and passenger service was initiated June 28. Transport services from Butte to Melrose were highly competitive, mostly between two agents, Gitner & Salisbury’s coach, which ran twice daily to serve the trains that arrived from Ogden at 9:15 p.m. daily and set out at 6:00 the next morning, and Clark & Fridley’s spring wagon express. Both services took six to seven hours to cover the 35 miles between Butte and Melrose, and the price war drove rates down to $1.00 per person for a one-way trip.

Demand for foodstuffs in Butte was high, touching off another price war between freight carriers. The Central Pacific, from California, was undercut by the Union Pacific, which offered to haul green coffee or rice in sacks at $1.50 per hundred pounds from Chicago to Melrose ($1.25 from Omaha to Melrose), and apples in barrels cost $2.50 per hundred pounds to ship. Both carriers used the track of the Utah & Northern.

On June 21, just before the first freight trains arrived, the Hecla Company reportedly had $200,000 in silver bullion awaiting shipment. Their monthly payday ran to $45,000 for the 300 or so men they employed and for services they purchased, and Hecla-Glendale wanted 50 more immediately. By mid-August, they sought 100 more. The product came by wagon four miles from the smelter at Glendale to Melrose for shipment by train to the south and east. Glendale and Lion City near the mine held close to 2,000 people as Melrose was getting its start.

When H.T. Brown visited Melrose in early August 1881 on behalf of the Butte Miner newspaper, he found the nine-week-old town flourishing, with a population of about 350, but in dire need of a lawman. He reported that “men were freely flourishing pistols, while riding around making threatening demonstrations.” And William Bowe was building a new hotel near the depot.

Town lots subdivided from Stone’s and Boss’s ranches were selling for $25 to $80, and one had been donated to hold a Methodist Church. In August, a week’s meals and lodging ran $9, more expensive than the typical $7 in Butte.

By mid-October 1881 the construction train had reached Silver Bow, west of Butte. The line would enter Butte December 21, 1881. Melrose that fall had its share of boom-town problems, including the arrest of three residents, Ah Sing, Ah Foot, and Sinclair, for keeping opium dens. They were brought to Butte’s “Hotel de Bastille,” the jail.

A year later, the Butte lodge of the International Organization of Good Templars sponsored a gala picnic on August 26, 1882, at the princely cost of $2.35 per person for round trip train fare to Melrose for a day of fishing, croquet, and dancing, with music by the Silver City Cornet Band and refreshments including ice cream, lemonade, and fruits.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

