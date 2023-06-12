In 1876, “when land in Butte was cheaper than bread,” the Independent Order of Good Templars bought three or four lots on the first block of West Broadway Street for $100 per lot. In August 1876 they began construction of their first hall in Butte, which became one of the primary gathering places in town, joining the Masonic and Odd Fellows halls.

The IOGT was like other fraternal organizations in providing medical and death benefits for members, but it was one of the first to admit women as full members, not simply as an auxiliary. And their guiding principle was abstinence from alcohol. The Butte lodge was established January 1, 1875, the same day William Farlin re-staked the Asteroid claim, renaming it the Travona, whose silver set off Butte’s longest mining boom.

Despite the hard-drinking reputation of Butte and other mining camps, there were 21 lodges of the IOGT in Montana by 1877, from #1 in Diamond City to #14 in Butte and #20 in Philipsburg. More than 200 members came to Butte that year for the state convention, the Grand Lodge, representing 537 men and 106 women members across the state.

By 1891 the Butte lodge was doing well enough to construct a new hall on the site of the old one. The original two-story building was demolished with some difficulty that summer, and the new hall was formally dedicated on December 10, 1891, to the strains of the Mendelssohn Quintette, which provided “the best concert ever in Butte.”

The Butte chapter had 220 members at the time, led by Chief Templar Horace G. Pearson and Vice Templar Miss Lulu Mites. Pearson worked as a civil engineer for the Anaconda Company and served as acting Chief Engineer for the county. He was on the board of trustees of Mountain View Methodist Church and lived in a sleeping room on the alley behind 22 West Copper Street, part of the parking lot northwest of the Archives today.

The new hall, which still stands on West Broadway, cost $18,000 to construct in 1891. It was erected by contractors Leck Brothers & Shackleton under the direction of prominent Butte architect Henry Patterson. John Shackleton was also the primary contractor for the Federal Building on North Main Street.

In 1916 the IOGT sold their hall and purchased the United German Societies Hall at 215 North Main for $16,000. They moved to that location, which is a parking lot today. Oechsli’s furniture store occupied the ground floor of the 1891 IOGT hall from 1903 to 1956, and most recently the property was home to Broadway Antiques.