Mining City History: Courthouse Grocery had a long run

The number of grocery stores in Butte declined precipitously from at least 201 in 1918 to 35 in 1979. One of the long-term survivors was the Courthouse Grocery at Granite and Montana Streets, but it too is gone today.

In 1884 the south side of Granite across from the Court House contained seven buildings, all of them homes except for the Congregational Church. The three lots west of the church to the corner of Montana were vacant, but within four years those lots were filled with two-story buildings, two duplexes and a small lodging house on the corner.

Mollie Walsh, a laundry worker, lived in the corner boarding house in 1896 before she joined the gold rush to the Klondike, where she became famous as the “Angel of the White Pass Trail,” a beloved figure in the history of Skagway, Alaska.