Mining City History: Courthouse Grocery had a long run

The number of grocery stores in Butte declined precipitously from at least 201 in 1918 to 35 in 1979. One of the long-term survivors was the Courthouse Grocery at Granite and Montana Streets, but it too is gone today.
In 1884 the south side of Granite across from the Court House contained seven buildings, all of them homes except for the Congregational Church. The three lots west of the church to the corner of Montana were vacant, but within four years those lots were filled with two-story buildings, two duplexes and a small lodging house on the corner.
Mollie Walsh, a laundry worker, lived in the corner boarding house in 1896 before she joined the gold rush to the Klondike, where she became famous as the “Angel of the White Pass Trail,” a beloved figure in the history of Skagway, Alaska.
Donald W. McIntyre, born in Ontario in 1849, married Isabella Campbell about 1878. They came to Butte in 1884 and lived at 110 West Granite, at that time on the south side of the street about across from where the Silver Bow Club is today. By 1891 he was in the grocery business with John Carroll, and they established their first store in the 300 block of North Main, across from the Post Office, which was housed in the Miners’ Union Hall. They moved about 1894 to 126 West Park, but within about two years their grocery partnership dissolved, and McIntyre became a miner with an interest in the Minnie Healey Mine. The family home was established at 664 South Montana Street.
About 1915 McIntyre returned to the grocery business and opened a store in the former lodging house on the corner of Granite and Montana, but the two duplexes to the east were still dwellings.
McIntyre died in Butte August 21, 1920, but the Courthouse Grocery continued in the original 1880s building until the late 1970s. The original corner building and the duplex next door were demolished when a new brick building was built, and the new store’s grand opening was February 22, 1980, under the management of Bert and Pat Sholey. Today that building is occupied by Lee's Office City. The only survivor from the 1880s in this part of the block today is the duplex between the office supply store and the Carpenters’ Union Hall.
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.