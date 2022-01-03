Mining City History: Cobbans combined lumber, mining, real estate interests

The Cobban family had a long history in the lumber business. William S. and Simon C.F. Cobban, sons of a Scottish immigrant by way of Quebec, started a lumber mill in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where William’s sons William F. and Robert (Roy) M., born in 1856 and 1859, respectively, learned the trade.

About 1883 William F. and Robert both landed in Butte to work with the Montana Lumber and Produce Company, which was established by Ernest Trask and others a year or so earlier. William F. Cobban was an early director of Montana Lumber and became superintendent of the planing mill on Front Street, where his brother Robert M. was foreman. They expanded into real estate quickly, constructing two boarding houses near the mill and depot.

By 1886 the brothers sold their interests in Montana Lumber to focus on mining and real estate. Robert went into a short-lived partnership in insurance and land sales with James Forbis, and in 1885 established the Town Talk, a daily newspaper with offices in the Pavilion, the skating rink complex at Granite and Alaska streets. Their uncle, Simon C.F. Cobban, joined them briefly in 1886, when he was already wealthy enough from his Wisconsin operations to be robbed of $2,200 cash. The thief was captured in Oregon and brought back to Butte, but S.C.F. Cobban returned to Wisconsin, although he continued to have real estate connections in Butte.

Robert M. and William F. Cobban had numerous complex interconnected real estate operations both independently and between themselves and in partnerships with others including Anton Holter, for whom Holter Dam and reservoir were named. The Cobban brothers made homes in South Butte, in the 100 block of Wyoming Street (the 1000 block today), where they were joined by their father, William S. Cobban, about 1891, when the senior Cobban was about 65 years old. William S. worked as a bookkeeper for the W.F. Cobban Realty Company.

William F. Cobban purchased the Moonlight Mine in 1890 for $9,000 and sold it to Marcus Daly’s Washoe Copper Company six years later for $6 million, likely his biggest deal, but by 1898 the Cobbans owned enough land to establish the small Cobban Addition in South Butte, bounded by Oregon, Atlantic, and First Streets.

The same year, their uncles S.C.F. and George Cobban were in Butte, probably combining some of their own Wisconsin-based wealth to that of the Butte Cobbans to purchase and plat the George Cobban addition and the S.C.F. Cobban addition, west of Harrison and including Cobban, Marcia, and George Streets. Marcia Street was named for George’s wife, and George Street was of course for George himself. In 1906, lots in those two additions sold for $125 to $150 and could be purchased with $10 down and payments of $10 a month.

George and Marcia spent considerable time in Butte but returned to their home in Iowa where George died in 1904. S.C.F. Cobban was only an occasional visitor to Butte, but back in his native Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, he became known as the “millionaire lumberman”, with diverse businesses, investments, and philanthropic gifts. He died there in 1929 at age 89.

Robert M. Cobban moved to Missoula in 1898 where he became embroiled in lumber ventures on behalf of William A. Clark. Although they were both accused of fraudulent practices, the case was ultimately settled by the U.S. Supreme Court exonerating both Clark and Cobban.

William F. moved to Missoula about 1910 and his father, William S. Cobban, relocated to Bozeman in 1917. William F. died in 1921, and his brother Robert died in 1926, the same year as their father.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0