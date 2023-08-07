The “West End” of Butte in 1888 was the 400 block of West Quartz Street. The house on the southeast corner of Quartz and Grizzly Street (today’s Jackson) wasn’t quite the last house going west, but it was pretty close.

Butte’s First Baptist Church had been without a pastor since September 1886 when the Rev. George R. Darrow arrived from Massachusetts in January 1887 to serve the congregation. He was a widower, and his 32-year-old daughter, Julia, came with him.

Julia quickly organized a private school in the Darrow home on Quartz Street, which proved popular enough that within a year it expanded into a second house to the south on Jackson Street. The West End Academy averaged 40 students in the spring of 1888, and even offered boarding for a limited number of pupils.

The “home school for both sexes” included kindergarten, preparatory and "academical" departments. Julia Darrow used her education from Mount Holyoke College and degree from Wesleyan Seminary in Cincinnati, plus a newly earned Montana teaching accreditation, to establish herself as principal. She had an initial staff of two: Mary Denton taught kindergarten while Mary von Gottschalck was the German teacher. Although they advertised that they had “terms reasonable,” German, French, music and art were offered only at extra costs. Evening classes in bookkeeping and business arithmetic were also offered.

For the fall term of 1888, Miss Addie Jenkins of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, arrived in Butte, fresh from her education at Wellesley College. She was hired as the assistant in the Academical Department, where she taught Greek and mathematics.

The private school continued until about 1890 or 1891. Julia Darrow took a job with the Butte Public Schools about 1892. She was also active in the Butte Library Association, which she served as vice president while the group’s president was John E. Rickards (Montana’s second state governor starting in 1893) and W.A. Clark was treasurer.

The Darrow home at Quartz and Jackson hosted meetings of Butte’s Shakespearean Club when it was first organized in 1887. Although much modified, the house there today is probably the original Darrow home.

Julia was also an active member of the Homer Club. She married Jacob Jackson in January 1893, but in November, she died after a brief illness at age 38.

George Darrow had served as chaplain of the 3rd New Jersey Volunteers during the Civil War. He retired as the primary Baptist pastor in Butte after a year of service when he was 68 years old, but he remained active in Baptist organizations and occasionally served as a temporary pastor. He lived in the old annex to the West End Academy, 214 N. Jackson St., until he died in October 1906 at age 86.