Mining City History: Butte's first cemetery was on shores of Missoula Gulch

Butte’s first unofficial cemetery developed on the eastern slopes of Missoula Gulch, on the side of a hill that is all but gone today. St. James Hospital occupies the site now.

When the first prospectors came to Butte in 1864, Missoula Gulch was a ragged creek 150 feet below a rocky ridge formed by an important vein that came to be called the Ancient Lode. The cemetery was located just north of the position where Porphyry and Silver Streets would eventually go through, just west of what are now Crystal and Clark Streets. The site was just west of the original townsite, whose western boundary was between today’s Washington and Jackson Streets.

As recently as 1912, no east-west streets crossed Missoula Gulch between Galena and Platinum, and Park Street crossed it on a trestle, but infilling in the drainage and leveling the hill began to smooth the contours by the late 1910s. Well before that Butte’s growth meant that most of the graves in the old cemetery had been relocated to other locations.

The old cemetery came to be called Stephens Cemetery because it was near the properties of the Stephens Mine, whose main shaft was at the intersection of Mercury and Jackson Streets. By 1877 it was apparent that Butte needed a more proper cemetery, and in May of that year a survey by Preston Scott defined 10 acres on the east side, near the future site of the Braund Boarding House at East Talbot (Mercury) and Watson, on the southern slopes of the Berkeley Pit today. It was intended to be divided into four equal blocks, one each for Masons, Odd Fellows, Catholics, and “the common herd.”

The Butte Miner newspaper editor at the time expressed concern that the new cemetery was just below a mining water supply ditch, within earshot of the “deafening stamps” of the Lexington Mill and foundry, and in an area likely to be taken out by mining. The editor was correct, and that cemetery was also superseded by today’s cemeteries on the Flats.

Historian Zena Beth McGlashan noted two prominent pioneers who were buried in the old Stephens Cemetery. Mrs. Robert Girton, wife of the proprietor of the Girton House, one of Butte’s first hotels, and Charley Murphy, a popular mill owner, died in June 1876 and January 1877 respectively. By 1904, according to a news report, the Stephens Cemetery was lost, and the remains of Mrs. Girton and Charley Murphy, which had not been moved, were also lost. That wasn’t entirely true, because Murphy was moved by his brother Masons to Mt. Moriah Cemetery in 1894, according to McGlashan.

The relatively flat area at the foot of the old cemetery hill, approximately where Chester Steele Park is today, provided a playing field for baseball games every Sunday in the summer and fall of 1877, and skating in the winter.

