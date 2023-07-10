In 1906 when the Silver Bow Club was planning to build their new building at the corner of Granite and Alaska streets, two buildings stood in the way. But neither was demolished.

The two-story brick veneer business block on the corner was cut in half and moved to South Idaho Street, but the frame house adjacent to the old 1884 courthouse was placed intact on wheels and hauled off to the east.

The house was built about 1877 and in 1906 was considered one of the few surviving remnants of Butte’s earliest days. It was built by pioneer miner Joel Ransom, who bought the two lots there for $10 each plus a $4 filing fee. Ransom was involved in the Modoc, Gagnon, and Neversweat Mines, but by the mid-1880s he took his Butte earnings to California where he bought a vineyard, which he sold for a $75,000 profit in 1887. He eventually sold the house to Marcus Daly.

The Anaconda Company acquired the house from Daly, but beginning in the 1890s it was rented to John and Elizabeth Robinson. He was a dance master from Philadelphia, and she was in business on her own as a costumer. Both were well known in Butte society circles.

John Robinson was 88 when the Silver Bow Club bought the house and land from the Anaconda Company, but he was still active. He lost a piano in the great fire of October 1905, but served as a volunteer watchman in the damaged Library where his piano had stood in the Auditorium.

John died February 5, 1910, at age 92 one of the oldest people in Montana. Elizabeth, reportedly young enough to be his daughter, continued her Exclusive Costuming Emporium from her new home at 334 South Main Street.

The Robinsons’ daughter, Belle, left Butte in 1895 at age 18 to perform with several prestigious traveling vaudeville groups based in New York, including the Buster Brown Theatrical Company and with the road show of the Wizard of Oz. In Butte she had been a member of the exclusive Entre Nous club, and the Butte Miner reported that “It is asserted that Miss Robinson can come nearer to kicking the chandelier than any woman in Butte, professional or non-professional.”

The house move was accomplished with two teams of four horses. Moving the two-story business block on the corner, contracted to Charles W. Palmer, was more complicated. Palmer’s contract said the building had to be moved in six days, mostly to avoid interfering with the street railway on Granite Street.

But removing the veneer, cutting it in half, and maneuvering it onto the street took 13 days, part of which was a delay caused by the city council passing a law forbidding moving buildings of a certain size, which this structure exceeded. Palmer was allowed to proceed after it was determined his contract predated the new law, but in the meanwhile the street railway billed him $91 for the disruption of their Walkerville Line, which he refused to pay until he was arrested for obstructing the street, since the building was in Granite Street. Then he paid the railway, and the rest of the move reportedly went smoothly.