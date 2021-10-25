Mining City History: A modest house, and a rich history

John B. Kelly of 10 O’Neill Street in Walkerville was one of 38 Kellys or Kelleys listed in the 1900 city directory. Three carpenters, one teamster, one railroad man, one timekeeper, one bartender, one blacksmith, the county sanitary inspector, and 29 miners. Our John Kelly had worked in several mines including most recently the High Ore since he had arrived in Butte and O’Neill Street sometime before 1895.

In the early hours of September 23, 1898, 34-year-old Kelly was found in a prospect hole between 24 and 26 Center Street, east of Main and three short but steep blocks downhill from his home, with a broken collarbone and a seven-inch laceration in his scalp. He was unemployed at the time and “had been drinking” excessively of late, according to newspaper reports.

Kelly had no memory of falling into the hole or anything else from the pervious evening, and he was incoherent and drunk when he was discovered at about one in the morning. His friends later examined the hole, and insisted that with its sandy floor, there was no way he could have sustained the injuries he suffered. The friends were convinced he had been assaulted and possibly robbed while inebriated and left for dead in the hole, but the Anaconda Standard reporter was of the opinion that the steepness of Center Street including a 10-foot stair, and the heavy rip-rap of rocks between the two houses where Kelly fell suggested no foul play.