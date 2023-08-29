It has been said that a “memory is a way of holding on to the things you love, the things you are, the things you never want to lose.” Lois Gabrielli Salle will be forever thankful for the many memories she has of Butte’s Columbia Gardens.

Quite frankly, the Butte woman would be hard pressed not to remember the place known as the “Garden Spot of the Rockies.” Her home holds a myriad of Gardens’ memorabilia — everything from paintings and a few photographs, to tickets, to one of the Gardens’ many benches.

“When I think of the Columbia Gardens my mind races and my heart is happy and full of memories,” said Salle.

Salle was born in August and what better place to commemorate a young girl’s birthday than the Gardens.

“It was celebrated at the Gardens come sun, rain, and once with a dusting of snow!” said Salle.

Each year the party would begin at the picnic area, and after the food and cake were served, and presents opened, the rides awaited. Her personal favorite, of course, was the roller roaster.

“I can still imagine the clicking sounds going up and the sheer joy and the speed of the ride and the sudden stop at the end,” said Salle, who felt honored to receive a “pass” from the general manager, Ted Beech.

Growing up in Butte, Salle and several of her friends were frequent guests of the summer resort.

“We would get in the line to ride the roller coaster,” she said, “and get off, scamper back to the line and repeat again and again.”

More often than not, the next stop on the girls’ itinerary was the playground, followed by a visit to the boardwalk to purchase a buttery bag of Kathleen Ossello’s hot popcorn.

From 1959 until it closed, Ossello ran a candy store on the boardwalk and was famous for her signature popcorn.

“It was hard to resist the bag of popcorn,” said Salle, “the smell alone was wonderful.”

For Salle, there was much to do on the boardwalk, which was also home to many games, including the rubber duck pond where a child or child at heart, with a small net in hand, had to capture one of those “elusive” ducks to win a prize.

“There was absolutely no skill involved,” she recalled, “but was always a busy place.”

The boardwalk had other amenities besides popcorn, everything from ice cream to hot dogs. The Butte woman recalled a small shop run by Ted Beech’s wife, Louise. Inside was everything from postcards to specialty items, including mother of pearl ceramic religious busts of Mary and her son, Jesus.

“I still have mine,” she said.

When in need of a cool drink, Gardens’ guests looked no further than the water fountains to quench their thirsts. It had other uses, too.

“After a cool crisp drink, who could resist covering the spout with your thumb and send a stream of water at your cousins and friends?” asked Salle.

Before heading off to the slides, those fountains also served an additional purpose — cooling a person off on a particularly hot day. As for the cowboy swings, well, they were Salle’s favorite.

“You were always careful to not get caught cracking the bars,” she said.

Across from the boardwalk, the crowds inevitably “oohed and aahed” at the beautiful flower displays. Meanwhile, those in need of a break could take a seat at one of the many benches placed in the upper area and just take in the views.

“Our family is fortunate to own a bench purchased from a Junior League auction,” said Salle. “It holds a place to honor in our home to this very day.

Salle, who was inside the pavilion many times, remembered it as an amazing structure. As a teenager, while never attending a concert or dance, she did attend a Catholic high school retreat at the pavilion.

“The sheer massive, gleaming white structure was beyond impressive,” she said.

Yesteryear tales of the Gardens were also shared at family picnics held at the resort, and Salle paid close attention. The stories of the past helped add to her collection of memories.

“I heard stories of the zoo, water features, and baseball games, to name a few,” said Salle.

Salle also remembered that at these family gatherings, more often than not, the main dish was either steaks or pasties. Added to the menu were watermelon, beer and pop, all of which were placed in the creek to stay cool. Sitting atop the food table was an old wooden wine box from the Meaderville Mercantile. Inside were the necessary picnic dishes, along with utensils and condiments.

Salle, like so many others, hoped one day to share the Gardens with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Making new memories was not to be.

As for its closure, Salle took some lines from singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” — Don’t it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.

Mitchell further crooned that “They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.”

Something similar occurred in Butte 50 years ago.

No, ACM officials didn’t pave their way through the Gardens once it closed for good. Yet the outcome was the same. Paradise was gone, without a parking lot in sight, as they bulldozed their way through to expand its mining operations.

Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.