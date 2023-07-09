Want to learn more about the Mining City, with the added bonus of getting some exercise?

It’s a win-win situation. You get that blood pumping all the while learning a thing or two about Butte’s illustrious past.

Founded in 1864 and incorporated 15 years later, Butte would become home to not just native-born Americans, but immigrants from across the globe. As mining grew, so did its population and the town would earn the nickname, “The Richest Hill on Earth.”

It’s the town’s rich history that will be shared through the 2023 “Hikes through History.” Each hike will begin at 9 a.m. every Thursday from July 13 through Sept. 7.

The summer event is sponsored by Butte-Silver Bow’s Archives, Park & Recreation, and Health Department. The hiking schedule is listed below.

July 13 — Lindsay Mulcahy, assistant director at the Archives, will lead the first hike, which is around Montana Tech and the nearby walking trail. The school opened its doors in 1900, with just 21 students, and offering just two engineering degrees — mining and electrical. Hikers will meet at Leonard Field, located just below the Main Hall. By the way, the field was named for Tech’s first president, Nathan Leonard. Deemed moderate, some of the hike is on an incline on paved streets.

July 20 — Butte historian Mary McCormick is in charge of the hike through Butte’s lower west side. Learn more about this fascinating neighborhood, its distinctive homes and the people who once lived there. Before embarking on this moderate hike, participants are asked to meet at West Elementary School’s west-side parking lot.

July 27 — One of the best views of the city can be had at the Bell-Diamond Overlook. Led by Abby Peltomaa, people will meet at the Granite Mountain Speculator Mine Memorial for this moderate hike. About 110 years ago, the mines of the Bell and the Diamond shared a common shaft, and were generally referred to as the Bell-Diamond. In 1917, the two mines also shared a foreman, Con O’Neill. The Irishman died the night of June 8, in an attempt to save other miners when fire broke out in the nearby Granite Mountain Mine. The mining disaster killed an estimated 166 men.

Aug. 3 — Meet at Fairmont Road for the Greenway Trail: Fairmont Road to German Gulch hike with Dori Skrukrud. It’s mostly flat terrain and participants can get a close-up look at the restoration along this portion of the trail from Fairmont Road through Durant Canyon. At one time, German Gulch was its own little community and boasted a population of about 1,000 people. Within its boundaries stood some 110 homes. It also had grocery stores, bakeries, several saloons, and two breweries.

Aug. 10 — Thompson Park expert Jocelyn Dodge will lead this particular expedition, which includes a fun and adventurous route through the park, including remnants of the old Milwaukee Railroad. Meet at the Eagle’s Nest parking before learning about some of this historic site’s history. The park, located nine miles south of Butte, was dedicated on Nov. 18, 1915. It includes picnic areas, trails, and even the Eagles Nest disc gold course.

Aug. 17 — Joe Griffin and Mary McCormick will be your guides for a hike to the Anselmo Mine. Participants should meet at the Montana Tech dorm, Broadway and Western.

Learn more about the men who worked underground at this mine, which was 4,000 feet deep. Founded in 1887, its headframe was once Black Rock No. 3 in Walkerville.

Aug. 24 — The Archives’ director and assistant director, Aubrey Jaap and Lindsay Mulcahy, will share their extensive knowledge while walking through the Mountain View Cemetery.

Among the residents buried there are Wobblie leader, Frank Little, who was lynched by unknown men on Aug. 1, 1917. A memorial also stands honoring the unidentified men killed in the Granite Mountain-Speculator Disaster. Founded in 1910, there are numerous intricate headstones, many of which have photographs of the deceased.

Aug. 31 — Come and explore the 57-acre Skyline Park with Lindsay Mulcahy and Abby Peltomaa. With the East Ridge as its picture-perfect backdrop, the area is surrounded by walking and biking trails, a dog park, and a fishing pond for kids.

Butte’s first dog-sanctioned park is located near the Hillcrest Elementary School. Skyline had its official grand opening June 27, 2015

Sept. 7 — Colleen Elliot will lead the hike through the Big Butte Open Space Recreation Area and share her knowledge about the area’s extensive geological history.

Home to the big “M,” learn more about Butte’s natural landmark, with the added bonus of taking in some beautiful views.

While each walk is free, a $5 donation is welcome, with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund.

Snacks and water will be available. Hikers should dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No pets are allowed.

For more details, call the health department at 406-497-5020 or call the Archives at 406-782-3280.