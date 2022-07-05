How to produce an award-winning podcast: Butte and its history shine in ‘Death in the West’

The first step to producing a nationally recognized podcast is to find a compelling story.

For sibling duos Leif and Erika Fredrickson and Zach and Chad Dundas, the murder of labor union organizer Frank Little was that story.

All four are born-and-bred Montanans with family ties to Butte, and thusly were familiar with the story of Little’s murder. They grew up together in Missoula and went to Hellgate High School.

Leif said that the four of them worked on various, smaller projects together over time: zines, the school newspaper, and even, for Leif and Zach, a band.

The details of how the ‘Death in the West’ podcast was born are a little hazy, but the gist is that all four people were interested in telling and investigating Little’s story in some way. Zach, for his part, was working on a book project related to Dashiell Hammett and Butte, how it intersects with crime fiction and “The Great Detective,” a book Zach previously wrote on the pop-cultural history of Sherlock Holmes. According to Zach, the book “hadn’t quite come into focus.”

Hammett’s first novel, “Red Harvest,” is set in Poisonville, a pseudonym for Butte, and put hard-boiled crime novels on the map. It’s also rumored the Hammett was offered money to kill Little, so the topics intersected.

Little was a labor organizer who was brutally murdered on August 1, 1917, in Butte. No one was ever tried for his killing.

Meanwhile Leif, Erika and Chad were considering doing a project specifically on Little, Zach said.

“We joined forces when we all realized we were working around same material,” Zach said. “It seemed silly for four people who knew each other so well to work on two different projects about the same idea.”

As for why the group decided on a podcast, Chad said: “I think it was probably my fault.”

Chad, Zach and Erika, have all worked as journalists and editors, while Leif is a historian. Chad said he’s worked for the past six or seven years on a mixed-martial arts podcast because he was an MMA reporter, so he was somewhat familiar with the medium and interested in true crime. None of the others had worked on a podcast before.

“I seem to recall saying hey we’ll get into this, maybe we’ll get funding, advertising money, grant money to pay ourselves,” Chad said. “It took two years to make the show and none of those things happened. I’m just glad that all of these people are still my friends,” he joked.

Step 2: Just start

While the group did try to get sponsors and funding before producing the podcast, Erika said, they had little luck.

“Advice we got from people was: ‘Go as if you’re not going to get funding.’” Erika said.

They came up with name, “Death in the West,” and began researching, writing scripts, and getting sponsors. The sponsors weren’t nationally recognizable names, but rather, local sponsors, like Clearwater Credit Union, Clyde Coffee, and Ear Candy Music in Missoula, along with a couple of others.

Erika said that while getting local sponsors for a podcast they hoped would attract a national audience seemed different at first, but the group ultimately embraced it and received some positive feedback.

“It kind of started out as a little bit, at first – not embarrassing but – we were trying to get listenership beyond Montana, we wanted listeners across US and the world, so it felt weird to have a sponsor of a coffee shop in Missoula,” Erika said. “We didn’t have any other choices and we loved our sponsors. They didn’t really need advertising, they just wanted to be a part of our project.”

The group also got part of its funding from the group Humanities Montana.

She said the group looked at the local ads like a sort of ‘travel guide,’ telling people from out-of-state places they could check out if they were able to travel to Missoula.

The podcasts local flair doesn’t stop at the ads, though, and extends to the music the podcast uses, which is mostly sourced from musicians in Missoula and Butte.

“I’m super proud to have original music,” Zach said.

“Death in the West” is a combination of what The New Yorker’s “Goings On About Town” called “rigorous reporting, memorable details, and sophisticated sound design” comprised of field interviews, archival recordings and the local music.

Step 3: Let the process surprise you

Each member of the group said the most gratifying aspect was working with their close friends, and getting to see each person use their talents to make something.

“Getting to do the project with my brother and really good friends is very gratifying,” Zach said. “This award is very nice. I’m proud we were able to pull it off.”

“It was fascinating to see everyone bring strengths to the project and to see the finished product,” Chad said.

Zach became the narrative voice for the podcast, with the other members jumping in occasionally to advertise the podcast’s sponsors. He’d never narrated a podcast before, but said he quickly “got into a groove” and enjoyed the experience.

He said he and Chad would sit together wearing headphones, despite being hundreds of miles apart — Zach being in Portland and Chad being in Missoula – and sometimes record an entire episode in one sitting.

“I would end the session almost sore,” he said. “It was more physically taxing than I expected.”

Chad designed the website and mixed most of the audio, although Portland-based graphic designer Jonny Ashcroft designed the podcast’s logo and they got some sound mixing help from Missoula-based storyteller Chris Higgins.

“(Chad’s) shown talents that even us who knew him since grade school didn’t even know he had,” Erika said. “He has a good eye and a good ear for design.”

Leif, being the group’s chief historian, led a bulk of the researching efforts, and all four members wrote and edited the script.

Although everyone in the group was familiar with writing, podcast writing was something altogether different for all of them.

“It’s kind of been a great challenge, because all of us are print people,” Erika said. “But learning the audio part is a challenge of paring down words and creating space in between, reminding listeners and providing sign posting like you don’t have to in print.”

Another surprising thing about this process was how difficult it was.

“Writing all the words out that you’re going to say in a podcast and trying to fit them into 45 minutes and fit in things like interviews and field audio and music, bringing all that together was a tremendous amount of work,” Leif said.

“We didn’t know that at the time,” he said. “But that’s probably good, because I don’t know that we would’ve done that if we knew.”

Chad said one thing that surprised him was what students in Montana History Classes learn about Little in school is “mostly wrong.” In the historical record, Little is described as a “half-breed,” a “hobo-agitator,” and illiterate, all of which are either over-blown truths or entirely fabricated.

“In the historical record, he’s described as caricature of a firebrand guy who breezed into town for two minutes and got himself murdered,” Chad said. When in fact, Little went to Quaker school as a kid, and probably started the rumors of his illiteracy himself to curry favor with the people he was trying to help as part of the Industrial Workers of the World.

Arguably, what surprised the group most was not only the positive feedback the podcast received, but the breadth of that feedback.

The group started the podcast in the summer of 2018, but Leif said that because they all have day jobs, there were times when they had to put the podcast off for other things. However, in January or February of 2020, they “buckled down” for six to 10 months so they could start releasing episodes. The first episode was released in September 2020.

Step 4: Get Feedback

In addition to the write-up in The New Yorker, “Death in the West” was ranked six out of ten on a top podcast list on online publication Uproxx in 2020. It was the only independent podcast on the list, and was up there with podcasts produced by outlets like The Atlantic.

It was also on a Rolling Stone list of “7 Podcasts to Stream This November,” in Portland Monthly, and a couple of other places, according to Leif.

Leif was eventually approached by a fellow historian who volunteered with the American Association for State and Local History and encouraged to apply for the Award of Excellence, which he and his co-hosts were awarded in June 2022.

“We were told by a number of people that they wouldn’t expect us to be able to do this series,” Zach said, listing an estimated number of $800,000.

Kristjana Eyjólfsson, who works at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula volunteers as the Montana State Representative for the AASLH, knew Leif because they’re both historians who live in Missoula, she said. The AASLH Montana state representative is supposed to find projects that they think might qualify for the award and encourage them to apply.

The application is intense, Eyjólfsson said, and she said that at first Leif wasn’t sure he could get it all done. This year, 53 projects from 31 states won the award, and “Death in the West” was the only one in Montana. The award is not competitive, Eyjólfsson said. The number of winners depends on the number of people who meet the criteria, and not simply being deemed better than other entrants.

Eyjólfsson said some of the criteria is as follows:

The project embraces difficult history, uses primary sources and looks at things that are difficult for us to think about, all of which she said the podcast did, specifically by looking at the lynching of Little. The podcast doesn’t take it at face value and, “tried to understand a difficult part of history from as many angles and layers as they could.”

She also said the podcast built diversity and inclusiveness by analyzing social class and geography.

“It tells really well thought out, really engaging history, but also engages people who won’t pick up 500-page book about Frank Little, but will listen to a podcast,” she said.

Eyjólfsson said she called down to Nashville and was talking to someone at AASLH to ask about what kinds of projects she should be looking at. The two started talking about Montana, she said, because the person she was talking to was planning a summer vacation, and Eyjólfsson mentioned “Death in the West.”

“She said ‘I love that podcast,’” Eyjólfsson said. ‘“That would be a perfect thing to look at.’ It was right in front of my face the whole time, and it didn’t occur to me.”

Part of what made the podcast successful was that it wasn’t just about Little, but the history of mining and “often violent class conflict” surrounding the time.

“I loved the parallels I could see between labor history in the early 1900s and the division and crazy things that are happening in our own time,” Eyjólfsson said. “They’re not blatant, but I can’t help but listen and see the familiarities.”

According to Leif, while the podcast received positive responses from all over, one of the really important responses was from the people of Butte.

“We wanted to do justice to the place that Butte was,” Leif said. “One of the major characters of the podcast, I think is Butte itself.”

He and his co-hosts said they are humbled by and proud of the recognition they’ve received both locally and nationally.

“We’re really humbled by (the award) because there’s a lot of wonderful history projects,” Erika said. “We weren’t just competing with podcasts, and that felt really good.”

Kim Cohn, archivist at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, wrote a letter of recommendation for the podcast’s application for the award. Although the Archives did provide many of the recordings, photo and other historical materials for the podcasts, Kim herself wasn’t involved, and was therefore able to write a recommendation.

Cohn said she was aware the other archivists were working on it, and then she’d heard somewhere else that it was released, and listened to it on her drive to Boise last summer.

“As someone who works daily in Butte history, it really rang true,” Cohn said. “It told a lot of very true stories, and relied not so much on myth but covering the truth. So I really appreciated that.”

There will be a presentation of the awards at a special reception during the 2022 AASLH Annual Conference in Buffalo, New York, in September. Leif said the group isn't planning on attending.

