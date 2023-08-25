The twelve pools of mineralized hot water at the southern end of the Deer Lodge Valley were known to Native Americans for many years before George and Eli Gregson bought the land from a squatter for $60 in April 1869. They initially ran a dairy farm and grew tomatoes, although visitors sometimes came to what was known as Upper Deer Lodge Hot Springs to hunt and fish in the 1870s. Beginning in 1883 the Gregson brothers constructed a large hotel and bathhouses to accommodate fifty or sixty guests.

The Gregson Hot Springs and Pleasure Resort began active advertising in September 1883, offering weekly accommodations including access to the hot springs pools at $12.00. The site was about a mile from the new Montana Railway, a branch of the Utah & Northern under construction into Anaconda controlled by the Union Pacific, and McGuire & Griggs’s stage line provided daily service from Butte as well. The Gregsons bragged that it was “two hours easy drive” from Butte.

The advertisements claimed the waters at Gregson could cure rheumatism, venereal disease, and much more, all “cured without medicine.” By 1884 separate bungalows for families and additional dining rooms had joined the original hotel, bar, and plunge, the enclosed swimming pool.

In 1893 a depot for Marcus Daly’s new Butte, Anaconda and Pacific railway opened at Gregson a quarter mile from the springs, and a townsite of 110 lots measuring about 45 x 125 feet each was platted between the depot and the bathhouse complex, along Springs, Park, and Silver Bow Avenues and Front, First, Second, and Third Streets. The townsite was north of the present resort buildings and west of Fairmont Road.

Earlier in 1893 the Ensor Institute, dedicated to curing addictions to tobacco, alcohol, morphine, and opium, built their own building near the Gregson Hotel.

The resort was popular enough by 1894 that a Salt Lake City syndicate offered $115,000 (more than $4 million today) for the property, which was leased at the time by Milo French at $4,000 a year, but the deal was contingent on Anaconda becoming the new state capital, which didn’t happen, and the deal fell through.

Nonetheless, manager French saw the townsite lots begin to sell over the next year or so, and the resort hosted boxing matches and horse and dog races. In 1897, a serious proposal was floated to construct a 20,000-seat arena at a cost of $10,000 to attract a major prize fight like the Corbett-Fitzsimmons match, which was ultimately held in Carson City, Nevada, and led to the world’s first feature film, a 100-minute documentary released in 1897.

By 1897 Con Hayes was the proprietor and became postmaster when the Gregson post office was established that year. Both the BA&P and Montana Union railroads offered special $1 round trip fares every weekend of the summer.

The resort survived devastating fires in 1914, but the post office closed in 1917. The facility continued under various owners for the next fifty years, but by 1971 it had deteriorated so much that it closed. Lloyd Wilder of Fairmont Hot Springs, British Columbia, bought the site in 1972 and began extensive rebuilding, ultimately culminating in the resort and convention center called Fairmont Hot Springs today.