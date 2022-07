The Butte High Class of 1972 had its 50th class reunion this weekend. The three-day event concludes today with an historic tour of Butte’s churches. Fifty years ago, on June 7, a record number of students walked across the stage at the Butte Civic Center to get their diplomas. Carl McIntosh, then president of Montana State University, was the featured speaker. The 1982 photograph featured here has class members smiling for the camera at their 10th class reunion.