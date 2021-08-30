Butte's first significant gold discovery came in 1864

By most accounts, significant placer gold was first discovered in the Butte area on July 13, 1864, by Barker and party. There’s a monument on Nissler Road between Nissler Junction and Silver Bow Station, placed by the Silver Bow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1931, to commemorate the discovery.
The exact identity of the “Barker party” has suffered in the translation over the years. Books usually refer to Butterworth H. “Bud” Barker, though his name might have been Barber, together with Frank Ruff and Pete Slater as the group that made the discovery in Silver Bow Creek that brought around 1,000 prospectors to the area within months, creating the town of Silver Bow by the end of 1864.
There might have been an earlier expedition led by Bud Barker. An 1869 note written by one Captain Mills says that in January 1864 Bud Barker, P. Allison, and Joe and Jim Ester (or Joe and Jim Heister) were on a prospecting trip when the clouds parted, and they named Silver Bow Creek for the silvery glint on the sun on a wide curve in the stream. Most accounts indicate that the view of the “silver bow” was from the top of Sherman Butte, which was probably the reddish hill on the south side of the creek west of Nissler Junction.
Pete Slater in the July Barker party is sometimes referred to as Pete McMahon, better known as Seven-Up Pete, and the Anaconda Standard October 21, 1906, indicated that it was he who named Silver Bow Creek. Seven-Up Pete was recalled in 1897 as “a genial, whole-souled man, abounding in good nature and always had an entertaining story to tell.” He’d gotten his nickname back in Kansas where, by his own account, he never lost a card game of Seven-Up except once to a card shark.
Bud Barker reportedly established a lode claim in addition to the placer work on Silver Bow Creek. His Bullion Claim, supposedly at the site of today’s Original Mine, was probably never worked and was abandoned until later prospectors including G.O. Humphreys began to explore the hard-rock potential of the Butte hill. Some accounts have Humphreys, Denis Leary, Alex Scott, and others exploring the hill as early as May of 1864 though their discoveries are usually reported to have been later that summer, nearly coincident with the placer discovery on Silver Bow Creek.
Apparently the first mention in the press of the Butte area was in Virginia City’s Montana Post on October 29, 1864, in a short note that Mr. S.M. Wessels of Deer Lodge had brought some gold and silver specimens from the Summit Valley District to the newspaper office in Virginia City. “The ore looks well, and the assays are very satisfactory to the proprietors,” the paper reported. Nonetheless, it would be 11 years before discovery of rich underground lodes of silver rejuvenated Butte.
