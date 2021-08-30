Butte's first significant gold discovery came in 1864

By most accounts, significant placer gold was first discovered in the Butte area on July 13, 1864, by Barker and party. There’s a monument on Nissler Road between Nissler Junction and Silver Bow Station, placed by the Silver Bow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1931, to commemorate the discovery.

The exact identity of the “Barker party” has suffered in the translation over the years. Books usually refer to Butterworth H. “Bud” Barker, though his name might have been Barber, together with Frank Ruff and Pete Slater as the group that made the discovery in Silver Bow Creek that brought around 1,000 prospectors to the area within months, creating the town of Silver Bow by the end of 1864.

There might have been an earlier expedition led by Bud Barker. An 1869 note written by one Captain Mills says that in January 1864 Bud Barker, P. Allison, and Joe and Jim Ester (or Joe and Jim Heister) were on a prospecting trip when the clouds parted, and they named Silver Bow Creek for the silvery glint on the sun on a wide curve in the stream. Most accounts indicate that the view of the “silver bow” was from the top of Sherman Butte, which was probably the reddish hill on the south side of the creek west of Nissler Junction.