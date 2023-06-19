Arctic explorer Roald Amundsen visited Butte in April 1908. At the time he was most renowned as the first to lead a traverse of the Northwest Passage by ship, completed in 1906 with a crew of six in the small sloop Gjøa.

Amundsen’s illustrated lecture at the Auditorium on West Broadway at Dakota (in the library building, where the Western Mental Health headquarters is today) provided a large audience with stories of the exploration and drifting with the ice over a three-year period, including lengthy visits with Eskimos.

Amundsen’s visit to Butte was sponsored by the Scandinavian Brotherhood of America, which was established in Butte in February 1890. Charles F. Williamson, a worker at the Colorado Smelter who lived with his wife Annie west of the Centennial Brewery on the road to Rocker, was the first President of the Brotherhood.

The Butte chapter, Lodge No. 1, was the organization’s mother lodge and their meeting place, the 1898 Scandia Hall on South Main Street, was the first lodge hall constructed by the organization on its way to becoming a national fraternal group.

The building cost $10,000, built under the direction of architect Mikkel Knudsen. Its dedication ceremony on December 26, 1898, was attended by more than 300, who “danced into the gray hours of morning.” When the Scandia Hall was built, Montana had three other Scandinavian Brotherhood lodges, in Great Falls, Belt, and Philipsburg.

Like other such organizations the Scandinavian Brotherhood was established to provide for sick and funeral benefits to its members, and from 1890 to 1898 the Butte lodge paid over $1,000 in sick benefits. P.J. Norling, a member, was killed in the Kenyon-Connell explosion of 1895. His wife received a small donation of $75 (about $2,700 today) from the Brotherhood.

The Scandia Lodge hosted meetings of the Scandinavian Brotherhood every Thursday evening, but like all halls in Butte, other organizations also met there at times, including the electricians’, shoemakers’, and bricklayers’ unions.

The 1908 visit to Butte was part of a tour beginning to promote Amundsen’s fund-raising for a planned 1910 expedition to the North Pole. After Robert Peary and Matthew Henson claimed to have reached the pole in 1909, Amundsen set his sights southward and became the first to reach the South Pole in December 1911. Significant controversy surrounds Peary’s claim to the North Pole today, and the first undisputed arrival at the North Pole is that of Amundsen, by air in the dirigible Norge, in 1926.

The Scandinavian Brotherhood of America merged with two smaller organizations in 1915 in Chicago to form the Scandinavian Fraternity of America, which survived with diminishing membership until 1992.

Roald Amundsen was lost while flying on a rescue mission in the Arctic in 1928, when he was 55 years old. His remains were never found.