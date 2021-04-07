History Foundation grants to benefit local preservation projects

Projects in Butte and southwest Montana will benefit from $128,700 in grants awarded by the Montana History Foundation for 21 projects across the state for 2021. This year marks the 10th year of the foundation’s grants program. Since 2012, the foundation has invested more than $1 million in over 260 community-based history projects across the state.

“Ten years of making grants is an incredible milestone in preserving Montana history — but it’s one that could not be reached without those who are doing the work,” says History Foundation President/CEO Charlene Porsild. “All across the state, those who share a love of Montana and its past are working hard to make sure this legacy lasts well into the future.”